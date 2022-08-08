Another wolf-caused death discovered in Fort Klamath area
The month of August continued the trend of wolf-caused cattle deaths in the Fort Klamath area of Klamath County.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Aug. 1 a livestock producer found an injured, approximately 700-pound, 11-month-old heifer in a 375-acre private land pasture. The animal was euthanized by the producer because of the severity of its injuries, which F&W officials estimated occurred within 24 hours of the investigation.
Based on the investigation, more than 50 pre-mortem bite scrapes measuring up to 3 inches long and a quarter-inch wide were found on the cow’s left and right hindquarters with associated tissue damage up to 4-inches deep. According to the report, “The severity, size and locations of these wounds are consistent with injuries to cattle attacked by wolves. As such, this depredation is attributed to wolves of the Rogue Pack.”
During July, 10 cattle deaths in the Fort Klamath area were attributed to the Rogue Pack.
Paving of Lava Beds National monument begins
LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Pavement preservation work on roads and areas at Lava Beds National Monument begins Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Park officials said the work will begin near the entrance station at the north end of the park and continue south through the rest of the summer and early fall. In addition to the main park road, all existing paved pullouts, parking areas, and side roads, such as Merrill Cave, Skull Cave, Valentine Cave and Cave Loop, will be included in the project. The visitor center parking lot and Indian Well Campground loops also will be repaved.
During the project, visitors should be prepared for possible delays up to 30 minutes in the construction zone. Work will be done 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Work will not be done, however, on weekends and holidays. Visitors are asked to please obey the instructions of the flaggers on the road and watch for the pilot car before traveling through the construction zone. People are also request to obey posted speed limits.
For more information, go to nps.gov/labe/planyourvisit/conditions.
Nearly $200K in federal money going to KCC driving program
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced last week that Klamath Community College will receive more than $194,000 from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to enroll qualified students in the college’s Commercial Driver’s License program.
Klamath Community College will receive more than $194,000 from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to recruit and enroll at least 40 qualified students and/or members of underserved communities in the college’s Commercial Driver’s License program.
“The funding provided will help Klamath Community College to continue to address our country’s pressing need for commercial drivers, while ensuring that those on the road are receiving the best possible training to do their jobs reliably and safely,” said KCC President Roberto Gutierrez. “Funds will cover tuition and fees for KCC student veterans and their families to pursue a CDL license for essential careers with a livable wage in a growing field. Trucking is the lifeblood of the nation’s economy, and it is KCC’s goal to provide as many proficient drivers as possible to respond to the demand for careers on the road — for Oregon and beyond.”
