On Thursday, July 11, Klamath Falls Boy Scout Troop 8 was on the last day of a 50-mile backpacking trip near the Sky Lakes Wilderness Area when Michael Molineaux, a 17-year-old member of the troop, fell on a log in the wrong place and sprained his knee.
“I didn’t really know what happened in the moment,” Molineaux said. “All I knew was that I fell down and my knee was in pain.”
At first, the troop thought they might be able to get Molineaux to medical help themselves.
“We used some of our medical skills from Boy Scouts and we put a splint on the leg and did a fireman carry,” Molineaux said.
He said that they carried him until it became unsustainable for the five-mile hike back to the trailhead, which would mean being carried over down trees and creek crossings with heavy packs on their backs. Instead, the boys — and two adult leaders — decided to split up.
Tyler Jordre, who is 15, and Connor Kelly, a 13-year-old member of the troop, were in charge of carrying backpacks out to lighten the load.
“We had decided me and Tyler were going to take two packs instead of one so we had 60 pounds each on our back,” Kelly said. “We wanted to get the weight out of there.”
“We were trying to limp him out, basically,” said Daren Jordre, the troop’s scoutmaster.
When Molineaux’s pain became too much to bear, they realized they were going to need more help, and sent another boy, Justin Secoy, out to get help from one of the nearby fire departments while Jordre and Molineaux waited.
“I said, ‘Justin, you’ve got to run out and change this from needing a little bit of help to needing to make phone calls to Rocky Point and Chiloquin, whichever fire department wants to respond’,” Jordre said. “Because [Molineaux] is going into shock, we can’t move him. We’re going to need more help.”
Jordre set up a shelter for Molineaux while they waited for the other boys to send help. He said that they waited for hours under a tarp to keep the mosquitoes away, trying to combat Molineaux’s pain and shock.
When the helicopter arrived to bring them back to get medical care, Molineaux said that, despite everything, he snapped out of shock and was excited.
“They lowered down a rope harness with a guy on it, and the guy helped me put on the harness, and then they lifted me up and flew me over,” Molineaux said. “I was hanging from it for maybe five minutes. It was pretty awesome, because it was like 1,000 feet above.”
Secoy was able to give the responders Jordre and Molineaux’s exact location, and it wasn’t hard to locate them.
“They literally flew over us once,” Jordre said.
Daren Jordre said that the boys who went ahead were well-prepared to make the hike to get help without getting lost.
“We went over the maps with them every day while we were on the trip,” Daren Jordre said. “That was probably the neatest part, that all the stuff we’ve talked about in Boy Scouts, whether they’ve been in it for three years, five years or two years, all came up. The First Aid came up, all the map navigation.”
“All said and done, it took about four and a half hours to get out, get help, get organized and then fly back in to find Michael and get him all flown out,” Daren Jordre said. “All and all, that’s a pretty impressive response time.”
Daren Jordre said that because they were so isolated, he had to put a lot of trust in the boys.
“Once you’ve sent the people, there’s no way to communicate. For Michael, who’s hurt, he had to spend four and a half hours basically hoping the cogs are working, that it’s getting done,” Jordre said.
He said it was hard for him, as the scoutmaster, to relinquish all control of the situation. “That part’s hard because normally you’re used to being in charge, and you’re pushing for the group.”
“For me, the coolest part is how the whole troop came together,” Jordre said. “They all stepped up in a team atmosphere, where some of them carried extra weight, some of them had to carry Michael, all of them had a little bit to do with the first aid.”
He said that the group wanted to thank all of the responders, including Lt. Bryson from the Klamath County Sheriff Department, the Oregon State Troopers, Chiloquin Fire Rescue, Brim Aviation search and rescue, the Oregon Department of Forestry Firefighters, and the Klamath Hotshots, all of whom played a part in making sure this epic Boy Scout adventure had a happy ending.