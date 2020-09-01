Every year, Mike and Sandy Connelly award scholarships to students who perform at their best despite facing numerous challenges. 2020 was no exception.
The scholarship fund, created in 2011, is collected in a copper pitcher Mike found at a thrift store. The pitcher sits on the top of the bakery case at the downtown eatery Green Blade. It fills up with donations all year. At the end of the year, they are paired with funds from the Connellys and distributed to worthy individuals nominated by local residents each spring.
But this year, without as much interaction with students due to COVID-19, the owners and operators of Green Blade Bakery looked for a new way to help.
“I was just sort of resigned to putting it into an account and stashing it for next year,” Mike said.
But he and Sandy decided to distribute the funds — about $2,500 in total — to 4-H participants who raised small animals at this year’s Rotary auction in early August. The Connellys distributed $500 in additional funds for goats and $1,995 for poultry and rabbits.
“There’s all different kinds of education in this world, and the college track is not the only one,” he said.
He said the business is deeply entwined with customers knowing about good food and the people who make it.
“That awareness that your food comes from a community and from people … we always try to make that connection,” he said. “Doing that sort of thing with the scholarship program this year to me just seemed right in line with what the bakery’s about.”
Mike said he relied on Traci Reed, coordinator of the 4-H program, to help distribute the funds. She encouraged the bakery owners to distribute the scholarship money to participants raising smaller animals where profit margins are slimmer.
“It absolutely helped where it was needed,” Reed said Monday.
This year the 4-H auction produced brought in about $926,000, Reed said. That obliterated last year’s record of approximately $749,000.
She thanked the Connellys for the contribution, noting how nervous was going into the auction. Participants and their families were just hoping to break even this year, she said.
“People chose to stick with it because of the things it teaches all the kids,” Reed said. “It was a crazy amazing year for us.”
The Green Blade Rising Scholarship reflects Mike and Sandy’s background as former ranch owners and operators.
When co-owner Mike Connelly was a kid, his Dad would bring him down to the local livestock auction to pick up a calf to raise.
Mike and Sandy taught their children to raise calves as well when they owned a ranch east of Klamath Falls.
“Kids like us learned a lot at school, but that time out in the stalls and the fields taught us things just as important,” Mike wrote on the bakery’s Facebook page Aug. 20. “Maybe more so. It taught us about nutrition and animal health. It taught us about commitment and discipline. It taught us how to work, and about doing what needed to be done even if you didn’t feel like doing it. It taught us how to pay attention, every day, trying to notice if something is wrong. And it taught us how to connect and communicate when there’s no common language, with just a subtle touch, or sound or motion. But more than anything, it taught us how to care.”
The Connellys expressed thanks to 4-H leaders who helped select the scholarship recipients, and those who donated to the cause.
Mike added in an interview on Monday that it was a scholarship that helped him choose the right path in life.
“You don’t know when the right path at the right time can really make a difference,” he said.
The following participants received scholarship awards:
Goat-
-Alyssa Toffleson
-Ava Toffleson
Poultry-
-Gavin Breuer
-Iris Molatore
-Sabine Graetsch
-Emily Branson
-Harry Molatore
-Zach Kowash
-Charlie Thompson
Rabbit -
-Gabriella Keys
-Daniel Jones
-Julie Nordin
-John Nordin
-Hailey Jones
-Miranda Jones
-Alyssa Desavedo
-Chloe Armstrong
-Rylee Desavedo
-Nevaeh Micka
-Jillian Flogerzi
-Davey Santos
-Laila Grigsby
-Ezra Neese
-Samuel Neese