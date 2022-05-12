Two local artists have partnered to create an exhibit of landscape art showing at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery through May and June.
Gale Holt and Gregg Waterman will hold an opening reception for the exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Holt uses pastels to paint smaller-format scenes of landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes. He is a member of three galleries in Oregon, as well as the Oakland Art Association in California.
“I have a vague memory of trying my hand at painting when I was 9 or 10, and then stopping for 50 years before trying again at age 60,” Holt said. “I have been surprised, blessed and happy to have won awards at shows in California.”
Waterman first took up photography while in college at the University of Wyoming. He moved to Klamath Falls in 1999 for a job teaching math at Oregon Tech.
Now retired, Waterman directs his attention to capturing scenery in Southern Oregon and Northern California through black-and-white photography.
“Most are ‘intimate landscapes,’ focusing on texture, form and detail rather than grand, scenic landscapes,” Waterman said.
Entrance to the museum’s Modoc Gallery is free during regular museum hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.