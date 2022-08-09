The Cascade Civil War Society Cannon Crew fires its 3-inch ordnance rifle. Visitors to the Living History Days event this weekend will have an opportunity to fire this gun, the Field Howitzer or Coehorn Mortar in the “Bang for Bucks” program.
Margery Brick, a member of the Cascade Civil War Society, talks with guests about pioneering life and skills needed in the 1860s and '70s at her tent during a previous CCWS event.
History is set to come to life this weekend at the Fort Klamath Military Post Museum.
On Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, the museum is offering attendees the opportunity to step back in time 160 years to experience what Southern Oregon life was like in the 1860s.
The Cascade Civil War Society (CCWS) and the Klamath County Museums together are bringing this event to life for the community from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In a press release, the two organizations invite attendees to "come visit what was once called 'The most beautiful fort in America' and experience the past with Living Historians who can bring the past to life with period encampments, gear and stories of those times."
"Have you ever wondered what it was like to fire a Civil War-era black powder cannon?" the press release asks. "Now is your chance to shoot one of those big cannons in with the CCWS 'Bang for the Buck' program where you can fire one of three different types of Civil War-era cannons."
According to the release, living in the 1860s was a tumultuous time in American history due to the conflict between the North and the South.
The Living History Days is free to all but donations will be warmly received.
Fort Klamath Military Post Museum is on Highway 32 — The Crater Lake Highway — 35 miles north of Klamath Falls. The Cascade Civil War Society is a 501(C)(3) non-profit educational group and a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust.