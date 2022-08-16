Across Klamath County, readers are uniting as a community to read and discuss a book together: "How to Read the Constitution and Why" by former Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Wehle.

Wehle is a tenured professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she teaches and writes on the constitutional separation of powers, administrative law and civil procedure. She was formerly an Assistant United States Attorney and an Associate Counsel in the Whitewater Investigation.

