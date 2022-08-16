Across Klamath County, readers are uniting as a community to read and discuss a book together: "How to Read the Constitution and Why" by former Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Wehle.
Wehle is a tenured professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she teaches and writes on the constitutional separation of powers, administrative law and civil procedure. She was formerly an Assistant United States Attorney and an Associate Counsel in the Whitewater Investigation.
According a press release from the library, "Wehle has been a commentator for CBS News, as well as a contributor for BBC World News and BBC World News America on PBS, an Op-Ed Contributor for The Bulwark, and an Opinion Contributor for The Hill. She has been a regular guest legal analyst on various media outlets regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election and other issues regarding the structural Constitution and the Trump Administration, including on CNN, MSNBC, NPR’s Morning Edition, PBS NewsHour, and Fox News."
A free copy of the book is available at the downtown Klamath County Library for participants. The book for participants to keep. An ebook or digital audiobook is also available through the Hoopla app.
Participants also have the opportunity to discuss the book in a live online Q&A with the author at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.