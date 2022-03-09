The Linkville Players are excited to present “Create-A-Creature” the latest installment of the Little Linkville- plays for kids series.

Performances are Saturday, March 12 and 19 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 and 20 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are just $2 each and can be purchased in advance at Poppy on Main or directly preceding a performance at the Playhouse at 201 Main Street.

What happens when a magical toy store gets tied up with international spies? Mostly hilarity and fun, but you can find out for sure by joining us for an adorable live performance!

1-100, Little Linkville performances are suitable for children of all ages!

Tags

Recommended for you