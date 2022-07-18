Listen With Us is a column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what we’re listening to and how we’re turning in. We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what we should listen to next. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
I've recently discovered a new genre of music that very much enjoy. I don't know what it's officially called, but I've seen playlists for it on Spotify called Classical Covers. Essentially, these are mostly well-known songs from other genres that are performed by orchestras.
It will probably not surprise anyone to know that I discovered this musical genre while watching "Bridgerton." I know, I know, I'm obsessed. It happens.
This all started when I heard the familiar sounds of "You Oughta Know" — a song by Alanis Morissette that I've known since the 1990s — coming from the unfamiliar string instruments of a classical orchestra.
I was immediately hooked.
Josh Abbott, reporter
Sometime in the early 2000s I was looking to expand my musical interests beyond the few rock and metal bands that were in my current repertoire. With few tools to really do this, I sometimes looked up music based on whatever Amazon was recommending to me based on other purchases I’d made in the past.
One day, I happened upon an album by a band called Porcupine Tree. The cover featured the face of a blue, grotesque man using his fingers to pry open his right eye, which itself had sort of a diseased pupil-free look to it.
“Yeah, that looks pretty metal,” I said.
It turned out that Porcupine Tree was a tad slower and more melodic than I expected, with introspective lyrics with a sound that varied significantly between each song. They soon became one of my favorite bands and remain so to this day. In June, they released their first album since 2009, called “Closure/Continuation.” Naturally, I’ve jumped on the opportunity to hear how the band has changed and evolved in the past 13 years.
It often takes me a while to form a strong opinion about new music, and this album is no exception. I’m still figuring out which songs are my favorites and which don’t move the needle for me, but it’s been incredibly exciting to hear new material from a group who I thought might never again reunite.
Molly O'Brien, reporter
If any of our readers are fans of folk and punk music, then boy have I got a band for you.
Born and reborn from the ashes of Phoenix, Ariz., AJJ might just be the most eclectic, humble, yet prolific folkin' punks ever to roam the Earth. From self doubt to social justice, AJJ tunes embody so much of what it is to be young and alive while feeling old and alone.
Folk punk music, though often filled with self deprecation, angst and general animosity for illogical injustice forced upon the world, is an enlightening genre which inspires a drive for change and creates a sense of community on a grand scale. Regardless of the experiences I'm dealing with on any given day, there is always a handful of AJJ songs to suit the mood.
If you have ever had those days where you felt unknown and alone, and you're reading this now, take a few minutes for yourself and give these gents a listen. There's a little something special for the punk in all of us nestled into every song.