Listen With Us is a column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what we’re listening to and how we’re turning in. We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what we should listen to next. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
As odd as this might sound to some people, in terms of simply listening to entertainment, news, sports or whatnow, I have actually not been listening to anything in particular lately.
I was alone in my car the other day and I turned on the radio. That's right, just FM radio, like people did back before anyone started worrying about the climate change effects of gasoline engines. I heard some songs, but nothing I recognized and I'd never be able to tell you who the musicians were.
This is how I am sometimes, though. I'll go through phases when I listen to one particular group, musician or genre a lot and then other phases when I just enjoy silence.
Josh Abbott, reporter
In the past week or so, I decided to become reacquainted with an artist from my earlier adulthood named Aurelio Voltaire. Voltaire’s folksy, gothic, dark cabaret music was a musical departure for me when I first discovered it.
At the time, I was mostly accustomed to various forms of rock, but Voltaire stood out to me for his dark, poignant and sometimes humorous lyrics, and for the violin and fiddle work that appeared on his earlier albums.
In the past few years, Voltaire branched out from the style I fell in love with and recorded an old-style country album and a gothic-rock album, both of which I have yet to hear. I am currently making my way through his catalog, starting with some of my old favorites such as the unconventional children’s lullaby “Goodnight Demonslayer” and the more somber “Graveyard Picnic” which is a tribute to the works of Edgar Allan Poe.