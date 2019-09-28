Who was going to be the quarterback?
Hosanna Christian football head coach Jim Johnston had a not so easy decision to make before the start of the season.
Johnston had three options to be his starting quarterback.
The decision was between Blake Throne, Kenny Tuttle and Spencer Crawford.
Crawford had the most experience under Johnston and, in the end, was the quarterback who stood out most. The job was his. Friday night, the senior quarterback won his first Holy War with a 52-6 defeat of Triad at home.
“We had a three-way quarterback competition and he emerged probably a lot because he is a senior and is a little more mature but he has done a great job for us,” Johnston said. “He shows a lot of leadership that we really need.”
This year Johnston has a different challenge coaching Hosanna.
“We committed in the weight room because we do not have a player over 200 pounds,” Johnston said.
The Lions and Timberwolves exchanged blows to start out the rivalry game.
Lions running back Ethan Milligan had a 26-yard run into the end zone to open the game.
It was followed by a long series by Triad which ended with a two-yard score by Ethan Roe.
Both teams failed to convert on two-point conversions.
What followed was an offensive outburst by Hosanna, as well as defensive brilliance by Johnston.
Junior tail back Mikey Sanchas carried the ball into the end zone on consecutive occasions to give the Lions back their momentum.
The Lions made the most damage in the second quarter when they scored 30 points.
It then became the chance for Crawford to show off his arm strength and did so with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Will Maupin.
It was echoed by a two-yard touchdown pass to Beau Baley.
Just before the halftime break, Milligan ran into the end zone for a five-yard score.
A five-yard touchdown run by Kenny Tuttle were the only points of the second half.
The Lions combined for 236 yards rushing. Hosanna had 358 yards of total offense, compared to the 124 of Triad.
Crawford ended 5-for-11 for 81 yards passing.
Crawford is back with the Lions after he decided to play at Mazama last year and was a starter on junior varsity as a full back and defensive end and occasionally played varsity. He came back knowing he could compete for the starting quarterback position.
“I came back for my senior [year] and I am just loving it. I am loving being back. I would not be happier,” Crawford said.
He was a backup his freshman year under Hayden Staub and the following year under Waylan Cole.
He will look to avoid the injury bug this year.
His freshman year, he sustained a concussion that forced him to miss games.
He had a partial tear on his MCL his sophomore year and then a partial tear on his LCL the year that followed.
“I went to Mazama to try something new and I just missed it," he said. "I have been here since fifth grade. I missed the coaches, friends, family and everyone. I knew this team has a chance to make it all the way and I wanted to be that player, quarterback, that could lead them there. We have no separation. We are all leaders. We are all one.
“I started when I was in sixth grade," Crawford continued. "I was always one of the bigger kids so I would play line. Eighth grade, coach gave me a chance and it has not changed ever since. I wish I started sooner than sixth grade.”
Sanchas was the only Lion to eclipse 100 yards rushing and ended with 101 on seven carries.
Sanchas has also done his best to stay healthy.
He played his freshman year with a broken wrist that did not get discovered until his team's quarterfinal match-up in the playoffs.
He was not able to play in the team's state final game but was able to play in the team's semifinal game last season.
“I remember sitting down this summer and my dad was like Mikey you have to get up. You gotta go to work,” Sanchas said. “We want to go back but to win it this year. That is our goal and I think we have a good chance.”
Jared Cline is one of the players Johnston said will have an improved season for him at wide receiver.
“Someone who would start at full back for any other team would be Nick Maurer," Johnston said. "He is a guard and nose tackle now. He may be one of the best nose tackles and guards in the state."
"He sacrifices," Johnston continued. "He was middle linebacker first-team all league last year and backup full back."
“It really gets old to get to the semis, state championship and not be competitive. We still do not have captains and are still blending but they have bought in.”
“I am taking one year at a time," he said. "I love this group and love all the teams I have coached. I have a special bond even with all the four years at Triad. Great teams and great kids."
"This team, I can honestly say, I have enjoyed being around them more than any year of my 13 years of coaching. There is just a bond there that we have needed here for a long time.”