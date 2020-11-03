Incumbent State Sen. Dennis Linthicum has been re-elected to the Oregon Senate representing parts of Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Crook, and Deschutes Counties.
Linthicum garnered 71.19% of the votes with 20,966 votes, compared to Deschutes County Democrat Hugh Palcic’s 28.68% and 8,447 votes, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday evening.
The Sprague River Republican spent election night with his wife, Diane, and a small group of friends, and was watching the results roll in for colleagues in the Senate when he took a call from H&N.
“It’s just fun to be able to represent the good people of these agricultural communities on the east side and be a part of the community,” Linthicum told H&N following learning the results.
Linthicum credits his win in part to his informative newsletters that keep voters abreast of what’s happening in the Oregon Legislature along with constitutional and conservative values he carries with him to Salem.
“People enjoy seeing how the system works and seeing what the pros and cons are,” Linthicum said.
Linthicum said that he aims to be “fair-handed, even if he is sometimes “bombastic.”
“I’ve got a great place to stand here for conservative values, for moral common sense and the opportunity to help solve some of the problems that we face here in Oregon.”
He said is top priority in his next term is securing school choice for parents in his district.
Palcic, 54, spent his evening taking part in virtual watch parties with Oregon Democrats from Deschutes County. Palcic congratulated Linthicum on the victory and shared his thoughts on the results.
“It pains me more not for the election results, I understand that and I understand how that materialized,” Palcic told H&N. “But it pains me more that the district still doesn’t have a plan to move forward. To me, that’s the real loser in this.”
Palcic said it’s too soon to know whether he would consider another run for office as he hopes to spend more time with family in the near future. But he said he is willing to help District 28 and Linthicum in whatever way possible to address what he sees as issues for the district, which includes the high poverty level.
“I’m hopeful, there are plans and strategies that could be employed,” Palcic said. “I think that it doesn’t matter what your political stripes may be, I truly believe that some of these plans, they’re non-partisan.”