The Linkville Players will hold open auditions to select a cast of four women and two men for its upcoming production of Beth Henley’s Pulitzer-prize winning comic drama “Crimes of the Heart.”
The play is the first full production of the Linkville’s 2022-23 theatrical season. The production will be directed by Laura Allen, who directed last season’s production of “Hold Please.”
“Crimes of the Heart” takes place five years after Hurricane Camille wiped out the gulf coast of Mississippi and the three MaGrath sisters are reunited at their grandparent’s home.
The youngest sister, Babe Botrelle has just shot her big-wig politico husband in the stomach and is facing a trial and possible imprisonment. Meg, the head-strong, hard-loving middle sister has come home from her failed Hollywood singing career to support Babe. Before she left for Hollywood, she left a string of broken-hearted men and the town has not forgiven her. The oldest sister, Lenny stayed home to care for their ailing grandparents and has never experienced love because she is a martyr to her shrunken ovaries.
Hovering above all of them is the spirit of their dead mother who hung herself in the basement and for a dash of drama, strung up her cat as well. That sensational act made national news and the three sisters are still living down the scandal.
In the end, the story is about how its young characters escape their tragic past to seize the future.
The two days of open auditions for “Crimes of the Heart” will be held at the Linkville Playhouse on Monday and Tuesday, July 11 and 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held Wednesday, July 13. The first read-through is planned for Monday, July 18.
Persons who wish to audition should wear comfortable clothing and plan to arrive at the theater at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of auditions to complete an audition form and become familiar with the details of this new production. The three sisters should appear to be 21 to 40 in age. There is also a female cousin aged 25 to 50, a male attorney 25 to 30 and a local farmer 25 to 45. There are no children’s roles but mature teens that appear older are welcome.
“Crimes of the Heart” is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 9 and close Saturday, Oct. 1. Eight evening performances and one Sunday matinee Sept 25 are currently scheduled.
For more information about the auditions for “Crimes of the Heart,” call Allen or email her at zzcatz.la@gmail.com.