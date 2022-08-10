LAKEVIEW — Lightning across the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) area continued for the second week in a row.
The storm Monday, Aug. 8 sparked 21 confirmed fires. Although lightning activity was heavy, much of the storm came with rain, keeping many of the new starts less than a tenth of an acre.
The largest fire this week is the Juniper fire southwest of Alkali Lake, which is 7.5 acres. Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) planes were able to get on scene early and box the fire in giving ground resources extra time to arrive on scene. Crews are working on mopping up the Juniper fire. As of Wednesday morning, two new incidents have been reported.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, a Red Flag warning and a fire weather watch went into effect for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity on critically dry vegetation, which will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires.
Coordination within the partnership area has been working well and SCOFMP fire crews have worked hard through these storms. So far, crews have safely and effectively responded to almost 50 confirmed incidents since July 31.
As a reminder to the public fire danger remains extreme despite scattered rain showers. Fuels will dry out quickly with the increasing heat and wind. Private debris pile burning continues to be prohibited and public use restrictions remain in effect. Vigilant fire safety is required to prevent fires and protect the communities.