Klamath Community College will revive its Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program, starting in the fall term.
The program will effectively double the number of nursing program graduates produced each year by KCC, addressing staffing shortages and a community need for nursing candidates.
Previously offered as a fast-track licensure to begin seeking employment as a nurse, the LPN program was deactivated in 2015 per Board of Nursing mandate when KCC petitioned to launch a Registered Nurse (RN) program. Following an extensive process for approval involving the Board of Nursing and other regional nursing programs, KCC will train both an LPN and RN cohort each year. An additional cohort of students will be trained through the program in Lake County.
A Licensed Practical Nurse operates a supervised practice under an RN in a team effort, with the trend being that LPNs take care of stable patients, while RNs treat more severe or unstable patients.
While both cohorts go through a rigorous pre-requisite course load and scoring system prior to entry into the program, the LPN program is an accelerated health education needing only three terms (nine months) before being eligible for state licensure testing. In KCC’s RN program, the course load is two years. The salary difference between an LPN and RN is around $20,000 to $30,000.
According to Allison Sansom, KCC dean of nursing and health sciences, Klamath Falls has trended more toward a heavy reliance on LPNs, but with no active LPN program since 2015 a shortage of candidates was inevitable, ultimately utilizing RNs for LPN openings.
There is no work experience path for an LPN to advance to RN status; they must return to school. To address this need for career advancement, Sansom hopes next to develop an LPN-to-RN bridge program.
According to the State of Oregon Employment Department, LPN is listed as an Occupation in Demand in their 2020-21 publication. Currently there are 220 unfilled positions in Oregon for LPNs posted through the State of Oregon employment department, and 335 other unfilled vacancies listed on other websites. Employment of licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses is projected to grow 9% by 2029 — a faster increase in demand than the average for all other occupations tracked by OED.
Currently the closest active LPN program to Klamath County is at Rogue Community College. OHSU, which operates an RN training program at Oregon Tech, produces around 20 RN’s annually. This does not include an active LPN program.