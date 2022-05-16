Lexi Klum scurried home from first base on Mckenzie Staub’s opposite-field double in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday as host Oregon Tech scored a 4-3, walk-off victory over Cottey College of Missouri in opening-round play of the NAIA national softball tournament.
In Monday’s first game, second-seeded William Jessup of California used a sixth-inning home run by Sam Lorge to claim the Warriors’ first national tournament victory with a 4-3 win over Rio Grande of Ohio.
That sets up a battle at noon Tuesday between top-seeded Oregon Tech and second-seeded William Jessup in the double-elimination tournament that continues through Wednesday at the John and Lois Stilwell Stadium at OIT.
Cottey, which lost to Oregon Tech in a first-round game last year, will meet Rio Grande at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first of two elimination games. The loser of the OIT-WJU game will meet the winner of the Cottey-Rio Grande game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Like it did during the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament a week ago, OIT to had to come-from-behind to get its victory.
The Comets, who had been held scoreless by OIT pitcher Sarah Arbamson for 12⅔ innings going back to last season, used a home run by pinch-hitter Diona Perkins to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Kaila Mick then scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to set the stage for the Hustlin’ Owls to pick up their third straight walk-off victory in the postseason and allow them to tie the second-highest single season win total in program history with 47.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Klum reached base on an error, a groundball that took a wicked hop and made it a difficult play. Staub followed with her winning hit.
“I just wanted to have a good 0-2 swing and at least advance (Klum into scoring position),” Staub, who had homered in a walk-off win in the conference tournament, said.
“I knew the ball would kick to the right and when I saw it do that, I knew it was game.”
“I knew she might catch it,” Klum said of right fielder Melina Bueno. “I knew I had to go hard or go back to first base. When I saw (OIT coach Greg Stewart) wave me home, I knew we’d win.”
The win came against Cottey left-hander Lacey Cruz, who had kept the Hustlin’ Owls at bay much of the game.
“Their pitcher battled and make it hard to get things going when we had runners on base,” Staub said.
The win went to Abramson, who struggled at times but did finish with a five-hitter and 14 strikeouts to push her season record to 27-5 and earn the 100th victory of her career, just the second pitcher in conference history to reach the milestone. Cruz, who was the only Cottey starter who did not strike out against Abramson, fell to 18-5.
Earlier Monday, WJU used a three-run second to take a 3-1 lead and then had to hold off the Red Storm, which had the potential tying run at second base when shortstop Natalie Nash made a brilliant catch to deny Rio.
The win lifted Jessup to 37-13 this season, and dropped Rio Grande to 39-14.
Shelby Schmitt and Taylor Webb both had a pair of singles for the Red Storm, making their seventh straight appearance in the opening round.
Tournament talk
• Rio Grande is in the Rivers State Conference, whose commissioner is former Oregon Tech athletic director Mike Schell.
• William Jessup went 4-6 against teams from the Cascade Collegiate Conference this season, including Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and The College of Idaho.
• A crowd of more than 400 fans watched the OIT game on a day with a solid breeze, but almost cloudless skies as the Hustlin’ Owls won their 11th straight home game since a April 6 loss to Southern Oregon.
• Cottey College, fromn Nevada, Missouri, is an all-women’s school and is in just its fourth season as a four-year college.
• Cottey fell to 2-11 against nationally ranked teams, but its two wins were over No. 2 Oklahoma City and No. 5 Oklahoma College of Sciences and Arts. Both Oklahoma schools are hosting opening-round competition.
• Also Monday, Southern Oregon and The College of Idaho posted victories, while Eastern Oregon fell in opening-round games.
• Oregon Tech is 7-2 in extra-inning games this season.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.