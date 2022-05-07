Lexi Klum launched a line drive over the left-field fence with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday to lift Oregon Tech to a 6-5, come-from-behind win over Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament
With the win, Tech moves into the 1:30 p.m. championship game Sunday against the winner of today’s first game in the double-elimination tournament.
The loss dropped red-hot Eastern, which had won 22 of its last 25 games, into an elimination competition. Eastern will meet The College of Idaho, and the winner will gain the league’s second automatic berth to the NAIA national tournament.
On a cold Saturday where games ran long, the final game started almost an hour after its scheduled time, The College of Idaho outlasted Corban, 12-8, and British Columbia stunned second-seeded Southern Oregon, 10-2.
The second day ended with The College of Idaho remaining alive with a 9-1 win over British Columbia.
The expected OIT-EOU battle was on tap after two long games earlier in the day, one which most anticipated would be low scoring.
Eastern, which had beaten OIT in three league games earlier in the season, put together three doubles, a walk and two singles to take a 5-3 lead against the Hhustlin’ Owls in the sixth inning.
Tech tied the score to set the dramatic finish for Klum and relief pitcher McKenzie Staub.
Klum did not see her fourth career walk-off homer leave John and Lois Softball Stadium.
“I just wanted a base hit and was just looking to get to first base and give us a runner,” Klum said. “Then, I heard the bench. It felt nice to finish strong at home.”
Tech was rolling along before the Mountaineers scored five times to end allong string of shutout innings by the league’s Pitcher of the Year, Sarah Abramson.
Enter Staub.
“I just wanted to stay relaxed, trust myself and my catcher (McKenna Armantrout),” Staub said. “I new my defense had my back. I was warming up a lot and was mentally ready for it.”
Tech appeared in control of the game when Kaila Mick hit her third home run of the season to give OIT a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Then came all of the fireworks on a day when runners ran rampant across home plate, starting with CofI’s win over Corban in a game n which there were 20 runs, 17 hits, 10 walks, two hit batters, a pair of wild pitches and eight errors.
Hattie Hruza had three hits to drive in three Yote runs, while Henley graduate Tanner Higgiins had two hits to drive in a pair of runs for fourth-seeded College of Idaho.
Then, Mia Valcke ended UBC’s win over Southern with a three-run home run. She also had a double and another RBI, while Hannah Hansen had a two-run triple for the Thunderbirds as they eliminated the second-seeded Raiders.
Katie Wilfert tossed a two-hitter to lead CofI to its win over British Co.umbia and had plenty of offensive support as Lexi Navarette hit a triple, while Hruza and Kaylie MacDannal both hit doubles. Higgins added an RBI for the Yotes.
Steve Matthies is Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.
CASCADE COLLEGIATE CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY’S GAMES
The College of Idaho 12, Corban 8, Corban elminated.
British Columbia 10, Southern Oregon 2, Southern Oregon eliminated/
Oregon Tech 6, Eastern Oregon 5, eight innings.
The College of Idaho 9, British Columbia 1.
SUNDAY’S GAMES
11 a.m. – Eastern Oregon vs. The College of Idaho.
1:30 p.m. – Oregon Tech vs. winner of 11 a.m. game.
3 :30 p.m. –if necessary.