Police Beneficiary backs Henslee
The Klamath Falls Police Beneficiary Association does not generally get involved in political activities or endorse political candidates. However, due to a number of recent social media posts, we as an association feel compelled to speak up. The KFPBA supports David Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner Position No. 1.
We are confident that Mr. Henslee is the person to help lead this county. Mr. Henslee is a proven leader that generates positive results. He sets high expectations for his staff and motivates them to achieve goals. Mr. Henslee is a visionary who understands how today's decisions impact tomorrow's results. Mr. Henslee has a history of challenging the status quo and is not afraid to make difficult decisions to better the organization.
During Mr. Henslee's tenure as police chief, he possessed and demonstrated traits that allowed him to excel as a law enforcement leader. Mr. Henslee is a well known law enforcement executive with a wealth of knowledge and experience that will benefit this community.
Mr. Henslee's history of leadership experience with different police agencies gives him a great insight into the current challenges facing first responders and public safety officials. This expertise is invaluable when addressing the complex nature of public safety within Klamath County.
Zachary Weitzel, KFPBA President
Terrance Amos, KFPBA Vice-President
Embracing our roots in Oregon
The first time I embraced life as an Oregonian was as a 7-year-old in 1959, our 100th anniversary of Oregon statehood. There were many celebrations that we children participated in and adults and children alike felt part of Oregon's heritage. I remember my father participated in the statewide beard growing contest and grew a beautiful beard, as did many other mill workers in Klamath Falls. (Turns out Oregonians were new-wave beard growing trendsetters.)
There were a lot of immigrants who made Klamath Falls home in the early 1920s. Swedes, Norwegians, Italians, Greeks, Filipinos, African-Americans and Hispanics came to Klamath Falls, where Oregon promised a better life, which included both sides of my family.
And the promises were kept. My family went from fleeing poverty from other parts of the world to now proudly claiming doctors, teachers, pilots, inventors, musicians, more mill workers; you name it. Southern Oregon provided our ancestors a stepping stone for their dreams for their children, and still does. I wear my Oregon roots proudly, as well I should. The new push to move Oregon's borders, Measure 18-121, is not new but it is not the same as former movements, this measure is meant to insinuate itself into our local government. The man who pushed to get this on the ballot isn't even from Klamath County. He won't say who he got the money from to put that glossy in your mailbox. I was taught from a very young age by some very good Klamath Falls, Oregon, teachers, to respect your neighbors and accept their differences. And when playing marbles, don't grab them off the circle and stomp away because you are a loser. Work to be a better marble player. Vote no on 18-121.
Diane Eastman Shockey
Klamath Falls
We're better off in Oregon
I would like to remind people who want to move us to Idaho that they are voting for a sales tax. I recall the last time it was on the ballot — it went down 9 to 1. Most people think local prices are high enough already, without another 6% tacked on. Nobody’s going to come up here from California to shop any more, which is going to hurt local businesses.
I also want to point out that many people here who have the Oregon Health Plan won’t qualify for Medicaid under Idaho’s rules. They will have to move if they want to have health insurance for them and their kids. I might add that I worked at Liberty Tax, and most of the people on the Oregon Health Plan have jobs — just not jobs that offer insurance.
If you like Idaho, fine. Move there. But please don’t force the rest of us to take on Idaho’s problems or be forced to move.
Jean Lamb
Klamath Falls