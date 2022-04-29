A vote for Henslee
Like you, I have watched in horror as the unjust, tyrannical, and horrific events taking place in Ukraine have unfolded before our very eyes and come to one galvanizing conclusion. Freedom is a truly fragile and ultimately priceless commodity. As we enter into another election cycle, I am reminded of the enormous responsibility each of us holds as members of the electorate. Our vote is not merely a pencil-marked sheet tucked into an envelope, but instead a contributing element of change, improvement, and a brighter future.
So, what does a change, improvement, and a brighter future look like for Klamath County? In a name, I would argue that it looks like Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner No. 1. Dave is a man of character and integrity who has proven through a lifetime of service to also be a man of action. In a nearly 30-year career Dave gained the tools, knowledge, and experience necessary to serve the residents of Klamath County as their voice, advocate, and champion of change and improvement.
Serving as Klamath County’s representative, Dave will be committed to doing everything he can to ensure that not just the county, but our homes, our livelihoods, and our very way of life is represented honestly, boldly, and with sincere and unyielding commitment. Dave is committed to carrying the message of Klamath County to the bureaucrats and politicians in Salem and Washington, D.C., who seek to keep Klamath County in a regulatory strangle-hold, that we the people of Klamath County demand that they get out of the Basin’s way so we who call Klamath home can once again embrace the natural resources and our cherished rural way of life that makes Klamath County ours.
I am asking all who cherish Klamath County to join me in voting Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner No. 1.
Ty Kliewer
Klamath Falls
Another vote for Henslee
After carefully considering the qualifications and reputations of those running for Klamath County Commissioner, position 1, I have decided one candidate stands above the rest, by far!
The candidate that will be getting my vote is Dave Henslee. Hands down, Dave has the background, education, knowledge, experience, and integrity I want serving as one of the three CEOs of county government.
Klamath County is a great place to live. I enjoy the rural lifestyle, beauty, sunshine, and safety of my family. We know our neighbors and we know our elected officials. It’s not like big cities, where elected officials can feel a certain level of insulation from their decisions. Anyone serving as a County Commissioner will see the people affected by their decisions day in and day out. It’s important to me that we elect a commissioner with integrity and ethics who interacts with the citizens in a positive way.
I am voting for Dave Henslee because he’s that candidate. I trust his intent to maintain the core values and livability of our community. He proved his integrity, leadership, and ability to manage people, time, and money as police chief. He will bring those same skills and experience to his role as Commissioner. Please vote for Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner.
Kryssi Heitman
Klamath Falls
And yet another vote for Henslee
There is no denying that the last couple of years have been difficult for the Klamath Basin. The expansive overreach of government mandates, the ever-changing cultural environment that drifts further and further from traditional morals, values, and a way of life we all once embraced and cherished has taken its toll on the heart and soul of the Basin.
The scanning of any news source depicts a bitterly gloom prospect of a nation that once shined as a beacon of hope and goodness. Instead of shining brightly our nation, our state, and even our own community seem to be engulfed in the darkness of our times, and perhaps the unspoken question on all our minds is “when will it change, when will the light return?”
It has been said by many over the years that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing.” Luckily for Klamath County there is one good man who is willing to do something. In fact, this man has been actively engaged in making his community better his entire life. That man is Dave Henslee, a husband, father, former law enforcement officer, rancher, friend, neighbor, community member, and now a Candidate for Klamath County Commissioner position No. 1. Dave is a good man, the sort of man who will not stand by and do nothing in the face of adversity, or simply look the other way because it’s the path of least resistance. Dave has been recognized throughout the county for his integrity, leadership, and iron-will. Dave will hit the ground running to ensure that Klamath County is well represented while actively seeking solutions for our economy, housing, water policies, homelessness, and public safety.
I offer this public endorsement and will cast my vote for Dave because Dave Henslee is a good man!
Bill Kennedy
Klamath Falls