Henslee would fill county void
There is a void in the Klamath County Commissioner's Office that needs to be filled May 17th, and with the correct person. It is of utmost importance to have someone that has experience dealing with people from all walks of life. Someone that has leadership and management skills dialed in. Someone that puts our community first, knowing the needs and can handle the trials that come with turning those needs into reality.
There are other candidates that are seeking this office for many different reasons. The only acceptable reason, given the decades of challenges we are embroiled in, is to find solutions and implement them. Solutions with the heart of our county in mind. Solutions backed by the county residents and led by its officials.
David Henslee is a clear choice for this position. He has shown his willingness to achieve these tasks as the former Klamath Falls Police Chief. What do we know about him? In a quick synopsis, David is a true leader. As the CEO of a large, multi-million-dollar agency, he reached out to the community and gave the community a voice. He listened to what was needed, sought solutions and implemented them swiftly. The results were excellent for our community.
His people skills, community involvement and respect by his peers speak volumes. These are the skills we need to find solutions to our real-world issues that we constantly face. It would be a travesty to not utilize the willingness and experience of this gentleman to fill such a vital position that is in need of a skilled leader.
We wholeheartedly support David Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner, Position No. 1.
As an accomplished CEO in both the private business and public sectors of our community, we fully believe that he is a unique asset and much needed in this role.
Mike and Diana Angeli
Klamath Falls
Another vote for Henslee
I am writing to endorse Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner, Position No. 1.
As the executive director of a local nonprofit organization delivering programs to the downtown area, I regularly interacted with Mr. Henslee. Mr. Henslee keenly understands how his role as a public servant has impacts far beyond the budget, department, or people he is charged with managing. He is well respected in the community as a leader who successfully implemented innovative programs such as the enhanced law enforcement area in and around downtown. As the CEO of KFPD, his policies made him and his team easily accessible to everyone in our community by adding a personal, human aspect to community policing. I am confident that he will continue to be a leader who is easily accessible, and will listen to his constituents as a Klamath County Commissioner.
While his successes in law enforcement are many, it is his leadership style and sense of community that make him stand out as the most qualified, competent candidate to fill this seat. Mr. Henslee regularly asks for and considers input from the community in solving complex community problems. Anyone who has had a conversation with him about “the state of things” knows he is well-versed in public policy beyond public safety. He also has an astute awareness of the importance of all public service functions working together to provide a strong foundation for a vibrant, resilient community.
And as business owner whose livelihood now lies in the agriculture industry, Dave Henslee has experienced our region’s natural resources issues from many different perspectives, making him uniquely qualified to serve in the role of County Commissioner. This dynamic grasp of issues throughout our community will be a tremendous asset on the Board of County Commissioners
This coming May, I encourage you to vote for Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner.
W. Darin Rutledge
Klamath Falls