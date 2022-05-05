Vote no on Idaho movement
The Greater Idaho movement is nothing more than a land grab.
No one here wants to pay Idaho's 6% sales tax on everything they buy, including food.
The minimum wage in Oregon is $12 an hour, while Idaho's is $7.25 an hour. That's clearly a reduction of $4.75 an hour. These people can't afford a 6% sales tax and a loss of $4.75 an hour, too.
This will hurt thousands of our workers. Vote no on 18-121.
Howard Paine
Chiloquin
Get a job, as life is not free
We are currently two years and a couple of months into and hopefully moving beyond this COVID-19 disaster and from what I see and hear as a country we are not getting any better by choice.
Shame on the government for giving handouts and making the once-normal hardworking people lazy, greedy and, sad to say, pathetic. And shame on those choosing to live this lifestyle. What an awful image you are giving your children about how life really is because it is not a free ride. A good life needs to be deserved and earned not given to anyone. We need our pride back and in order to get that we must get back to work and stop this lifestyle of thinking you are entitled to sit around doing nothing and that you deserve to do this. It is so hard to determine who actually needs help anymore because there are so many who don't but have figured out how to work the system, which is supposed to be a temporary help, not a way of life.
If our government does not have a better system for screening those who actually need help then perhaps we need to clean house and start over with people who will do the job. There are so many jobs available it is extremely disgusting and very sad that the people are not working.
Prices are skyrocketing for food, gas, rent and yet it baffles me how those choosing to not work are managing to stay afloat. Get over the excuse of COVID and all other excuses as to why you cannot get a job and get out there and earn your life. It takes all of us to do our part to make our lives and our country whole. Life is not free.
Sabrina Higgins
Klamath Falls
Big companies milk the little guy
I went in to buy two new cell phones. Simple. Put my money down, receive the $100 promotion and pay the balance for the two phones. The company promised it would be a simple transaction. Two months later I have now paid full price for the phones and after 25 hours complaining I still have not received my $117 promotion ($17 trade in for the old phone). Big companies seem to have the ability to ignore the little guy until he gives up in frustration.
I went in to purchase some gas for my Dodge Ram and the attendant told me I was lucky. Gas was going up 20 cents a gallon the next day. As we visited and he filled my truck, he informed me that gas had gone up 25 cents a gallon that morning. That’s a 45-cent increase in 24 hours. And the gas company has a 30% increase in profit. Big companies seem to have the ability to jab it to the little guy if he wants to keep driving his truck.
I need drugs for my heart … a simple little pill that I take once a day and that helps the old ticker keep working. Then I get my bill and it reads $680 and that’s only half the price because I purchase a drug policy which cost me another $21 a month. Big companies seem to have the ability to make the little guy pay 1,000% over the cost of a prescription if he wants to keep living.
Some day God indicates that there will be a reckoning. Until then I guess us little guys will just have to keep paying the price.
Ernest Mathes
Klamath Falls
A vote for Henslee
After carefully considering the qualifications and reputations of those running for Klamath County Commissioner, position 1, I have decided one candidate stands above the rest, by far!
The candidate that will be getting my vote is Dave Henslee. Hands down, Dave has the background, education, knowledge, experience, and integrity I want serving as one of the three CEOs of county government.
Klamath County is a great place to live. I enjoy the rural lifestyle, beauty, sunshine, and safety of my family. We know our neighbors and we know our elected officials. It’s not like big cities, where elected officials can feel a certain level of insulation from their decisions. Anyone serving as a County Commissioner will see the people affected by their decisions day in and day out. It’s important to me that we elect a commissioner with integrity and ethics who interacts with the citizens in a positive way.
I am voting for Dave Henslee because he’s that candidate. I trust his intent to maintain the core values and livability of our community. He proved his integrity, leadership, and ability to manage people, time, and money as police chief. He will bring those same skills and experience to his role as Commissioner. Please vote for Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner.
Kryssi Heitman
Klamath Falls
Another vote for Henslee
There is no denying that the last couple of years have been difficult for the Klamath Basin. The expansive overreach of government mandates, the ever-changing cultural environment that drifts further and further from traditional morals, values, and a way of life we all once embraced and cherished has taken its toll on the heart and soul of the Basin.
The scanning of any news source depicts a bitterly gloom prospect of a nation that once shined as a beacon of hope and goodness. Instead of shining brightly our nation, our state, and even our own community seem to be engulfed in the darkness of our times, and perhaps the unspoken question on all our minds is “when will it change, when will the light return?”
It has been said by many over the years that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing.” Luckily for Klamath County there is one good man who is willing to do something. In fact, this man has been actively engaged in making his community better his entire life. That man is Dave Henslee, a husband, father, former law enforcement officer, rancher, friend, neighbor, community member, and now a Candidate for Klamath County Commissioner position No. 1. Dave is a good man, the sort of man who will not stand by and do nothing in the face of adversity, or simply look the other way because it’s the path of least resistance. Dave has been recognized throughout the county for his integrity, leadership, and iron-will. Dave will hit the ground running to ensure that Klamath County is well represented while actively seeking solutions for our economy, housing, water policies, homelessness, and public safety.
I offer this public endorsement and will cast my vote for Dave because Dave Henslee is a good man!
Bill Kennedy
Klamath Falls
Whom should I vote for?
There are four candidates for Klamath County Commissioner Position No. 1.
I compared each with the information provided in the voters pamphlet. I also reviewed each candidate’s information provided in the media and through personal knowledge. I ask who will best serve the citizens and needs of Klamath County? I would encourage each of you to do the same.
I found the information provided somewhat confusing and incomplete by three. One candidate provided a resume that was well thought out before publishing and appeared complete.
Only one mentioned ethics. Ethics needs to be a high priority of for all candidates and governmental officials.
Only two have governmental experience.
Dave Henslee has 28 years of verifiable service. During his career he has received many promotions, awards, and recognition from political, business and community leaders for leadership and achievement in providing public safety service. He has also received high praise for community involvement and affiliation with volunteer and civic services in varying capacities. Education and training is another high level of accomplishments.
With all I have learned, my vote is for Dave Henslee.
Dewaine Holster
Chiloquin
A vote for Headley
Vote for Allen Headley a real non-politician. Alan is not looking for a job, he is once again, looking to serve the community. He will donate half of the yearly Klamath County Commissioner salary back to local non-profits.
Alan is not a member of the good old boy’s club that historically expects granting favors for their friends. Alan brings fresh ideas along with proven track record of fulling investigating local problems and issues, presenting the facts and then going forward with real solutions, not empty campaign promises.
Alan is not taking campaign donations so is not beholding to special interests. Do your homework. Look up Oregon Secretary of State, ORESTAR election financing section and see for yourself who is pouring thousands and thousands of dollars into other candidates campaign accounts.
Alan is heading up the local Greater Idaho movement (again as a volunteer). A vote for Alan is a vote for an honest change in local politics.
Tom Mallams
Beatty
Judge candidates by what they do
In this cynical age when trust is generally at a low point, I believe the best way to judge someone is by what they do, not by what they say.
Please join me in voting Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner. As police chief, Henslee reached out to citizens, heard their concerns, and crafted innovative solutions. He will undoubtedly bring this knowledge and expertise to the County Commissioner’s office. In my opinion, Dave a caring, compassionate, intelligent man, willing to listen to all sides of an issue. He also has a no-nonsense style I appreciate. These characteristics will be a tremendous asset as we work through yet another year in drought. These attributes along with his deep dedication to our community and his support of 4-H and other youth programs shows that he is a man of service and integrity.
As a fellow rancher/farmer that has been without water, I know he will advocate for food production here in the Basin, as the produce and livestock grown and raised in the Basin is admired around the world. Dave Henslee is articulate and charismatic. That is a combination I want arguing for our community in Salem and Washington, D.C.
Henslee wants the best for Klamath, and I know he will serve our community with the same passion he exhibits in all his endeavors.
That’s why I voted Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner, Position No. 1.
Luther Horsley
Midland