Just say no to joining Idaho
More downsides to becoming part of Idaho:
Ol’ John Rademacher was correct when he recently pointed out that if Idaho is joined, we will lose at least 6% of our income to sales tax with nothing to show for it. This will also allow local governments to add their own sales tax -and they will — of 2 or 3%, so you can likely kiss 8 or 9% of your income goodbye. All businesses will spend more time and money to collect the tax and comply with the associated paperwork, and their customers will have 9% less to spend. I received a nice “Kicker” rebate this year from the state of Oregon, but that kicker will also disappear.
I support the Oregon National Guard. I am quite proud to have the 114th TFTS and the 132nd Fighter Wing stationed in Klamath Falls. Will they remain, or will the training program be transferred to Mountain Home AFB in Idaho? The Oregon ANG pumps millions of dollars into the Basin annually. This is the second year without irrigation water and without those ANG dollars, Klamath County’s economy will blow away. If the training mission leaves town, will the FAA continue to operate the airport control tower? If the tower is closed, any future airline service is another thing we can kiss goodbye.
At this writing, AAA Gas prices are: California $5.68; Washington $4.69; Oregon $4.66 and Idaho is $4.43, but don’t forget that 6% sales tax — that brings it to $4.69 per gallon. So, gas in Idaho is 23 cents less.
What does Oregon get for that 23 cents? We get something California, Washington and Idaho do not — several thousand entry -evel fuel attendant jobs! So many folks complain there are too many people on the dole, but this action could put hundreds back on public assistance. As a bonus, we don’t have to pump our own gas!
Oregon’s Governor and two senators wrangled some $40 million in aid for Basin farmers and an additional $100 million for habitat improvement and other programs to help free up more water in the future. Will Boise provide this level of support to our local farms?
Professionals and tradesmen are licensed by the state, not the Feds. Idaho does not have full reciprocity with Oregon on these licenses. Doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, attorneys, electricians, plumbers, etc. — the list goes on and on — will be required to spend time, money and aggravation to become licensed in Idaho, and cannot work until they do.
This is just a fraction of the negative issues surrounding a move to Idaho.
Vote NO to Idaho!
Russ Davis
Klamath Falls
Our political parties: How I see itWe have two main political parties: Democrats and Republicans. The Democratic Party is the largest and is the party of big government, high taxes and free everything. The progressives and Communist Party are pretty much the same. They don’t seem to give a hoot about the U.S. Constitution by their actions.
The Republicans, Libertarians and independents are generally for smaller government, less taxes, the U.S. Constitution and liberty.
With Democrats having the most numbers, if you vote for one of the parties other than Republican or do not vote, you are voting Democrat. If you want change, join the major party closest to your beliefs and get involved.
And what is the point of being an “independent”? You just dilute the chance of getting what you want.
Stephen Rapalyea
Chiloquin
Harbick for U.S. Senate
Darin Harbick is a candidate for the U.S. Senate. I had heard him speak and liked what I heard. He gave a simple straightforward answer to every question, no beating around the bush. Recently my wife and I had the opportunity to have dinner with Darin, just the three of us. This enabled us to see what a quality individual he is. He is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-free speech, anti-government mandates, and a true entrepreneur.
At age 22, Darin and his wife purchased the store at McKenzie Bridge. The next year it burned down. They rebuilt and started over. They have since added a restaurant, a motel, and an RV park. Following the Holliday Farm fire which devastated their area but spared their businesses, Darin purchased a self-loading log truck and began salvaging the burnt timber. He has had as many as 100 employees at one time. He has coached girls basketball at the high school level and at New Hope College in Eugene. He has served on the school board and the tourism board. Darin and his wife established a faith-based residential mental health treatment facility for women which they fund and operate. He is running for the right reason; he is concerned about the future of America in which our families will grow up.
Two of Darin’s 4x8 campaign signs disappeared from their prominent site on Washburn Way. Apparently someone feels Darin Harbicjk is a strong threat in this election and wants to diminish his impact.
Please join me in voting for Darin Harbick for U.S. Senate.
Alan Eberlein
Klamath Falls
A vote for Henslee
Like you, I have watched in horror as the unjust, tyrannical, and horrific events taking place in Ukraine have unfolded before our very eyes and come to one galvanizing conclusion. Freedom is a truly fragile and ultimately priceless commodity. As we enter into another election cycle, I am reminded of the enormous responsibility each of us holds as members of the electorate. Our vote is not merely a pencil-marked sheet tucked into an envelope, but instead a contributing element of change, improvement, and a brighter future.
So, what does a change, improvement, and a brighter future look like for Klamath County? In a name, I would argue that it looks like Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner No. 1. Dave is a man of character and integrity who has proven through a lifetime of service to also be a man of action. In a nearly 30-year career Dave gained the tools, knowledge, and experience necessary to serve the residents of Klamath County as their voice, advocate, and champion of change and improvement.
Serving as Klamath County’s representative, Dave will be committed to doing everything he can to ensure that not just the county, but our homes, our livelihoods, and our very way of life is represented honestly, boldly, and with sincere and unyielding commitment. Dave is committed to carrying the message of Klamath County to the bureaucrats and politicians in Salem and Washington, D.C., who seek to keep Klamath County in a regulatory strangle-hold, that we the people of Klamath County demand that they get out of the Basin’s way so we who call Klamath home can once again embrace the natural resources and our cherished rural way of life that makes Klamath County ours.
I am asking all who cherish Klamath County to join me in voting Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner No. 1.
Ty Kliewer
Klamath Falls
Another vote for Henslee
After carefully considering the qualifications and reputations of those running for Klamath County Commissioner, position 1, I have decided one candidate stands above the rest, by far!
The candidate that will be getting my vote is Dave Henslee. Hands down, Dave has the background, education, knowledge, experience, and integrity I want serving as one of the three CEOs of county government.
Klamath County is a great place to live. I enjoy the rural lifestyle, beauty, sunshine, and safety of my family. We know our neighbors and we know our elected officials. It’s not like big cities, where elected officials can feel a certain level of insulation from their decisions. Anyone serving as a County Commissioner will see the people affected by their decisions day in and day out. It’s important to me that we elect a commissioner with integrity and ethics who interacts with the citizens in a positive way.
I am voting for Dave Henslee because he’s that candidate. I trust his intent to maintain the core values and livability of our community. He proved his integrity, leadership, and ability to manage people, time, and money as police chief. He will bring those same skills and experience to his role as Commissioner. Please vote for Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner.
Kryssi Heitman
Klamath Falls
And yet another vote for Henslee
There is no denying that the last couple of years have been difficult for the Klamath Basin. The expansive overreach of government mandates, the ever-changing cultural environment that drifts further and further from traditional morals, values, and a way of life we all once embraced and cherished has taken its toll on the heart and soul of the Basin.
The scanning of any news source depicts a bitterly gloom prospect of a nation that once shined as a beacon of hope and goodness. Instead of shining brightly our nation, our state, and even our own community seem to be engulfed in the darkness of our times, and perhaps the unspoken question on all our minds is “when will it change, when will the light return?”
It has been said by many over the years that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing.” Luckily for Klamath County there is one good man who is willing to do something. In fact, this man has been actively engaged in making his community better his entire life. That man is Dave Henslee, a husband, father, former law enforcement officer, rancher, friend, neighbor, community member, and now a Candidate for Klamath County Commissioner position No. 1. Dave is a good man, the sort of man who will not stand by and do nothing in the face of adversity, or simply look the other way because it’s the path of least resistance. Dave has been recognized throughout the county for his integrity, leadership, and iron-will. Dave will hit the ground running to ensure that Klamath County is well represented while actively seeking solutions for our economy, housing, water policies, homelessness, and public safety.
I offer this public endorsement and will cast my vote for Dave because Dave Henslee is a good man!
Bill Kennedy
Klamath Falls