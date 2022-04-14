City lacks authority to change name
The city of Klamath Falls has no authority to change the name of an historic park like Kit Carson which has been in effect since May of 1964. The city only has the authority to change ordinary (places, structures, parks) names. This is a blatant steal of your heritage, citizens.
At the very least, this issue of renaming Kit Carson should be placed upon a ballot and the citizens of Klamath Falls have the option to vote on it to decide which name the want to choose. The choices are 1. Kit Carson, 2. Discovery, 3. Sunshine, 4. Yadenite, and 5. Eulalona.
Instead, citizens, the mayor and city council have stolen your right to make a choice and decided for you in a unanimous vote on April 4 at a city council meeting. You’ve let a small group of biased people decide that Eulalona will be the new name for the park.
This is nothing more than a blatant steal of your heritage and rights by a corrupt city administration.
Charles Hicks
Klamath Falls
Watch what you wish for
If Klamath voters approve a ballot question supporting Eastern Oregonians joining the state of Idaho, those who work for a living should consider what negative effects of their action awaits if they become covered by Idaho's wage and hour laws: fewer dollars if they become unemployed or are injured on the job.
Minimum wage "tipped workers" will be negatively affected by Idaho's reduction of minimum wage benefits if workers receive tips while employed.
State workers covered by Idaho's "safety" laws will be adversely affected if injured on the job. Shifting worker protection of all worker-covered laws from Oregon to Idaho would be a major negative for the covered folks who work for a living.
Irv Fletcher
Klamath Falls
A vote for Henslee
My husband and I call the Klamath Basin home, not because it is simply where we reside and work, but because this community is filled with friends and neighbors that we call family. We love the Klamath Basin and all that it represents through its raw natural beauty, pioneering spirit, agricultural commerce, and its resilient citizenry. The hearts of those who call the Klamath Basin home are large, accepting, generous, devoted, and enthusiastic. They deserve to know that their voices, their ideals, their faith, and their cherished way of life will be not only represented, but respected, advocated for and honored by those elected to represent them – The People of Klamath County.
If ever there were a time in Klamath history where “we the people” have witnessed first-hand the necessity of strong representation within our governmental offices, it has been in the wake of the devastating impact of the pandemic and its associated governmental overreach. The true negative impacts on our children, our economy, and our cherished way of life have yet to be fully recognized. This countywide shared experience demonstrates, now more than ever, the necessity of ensuring that Klamath County has durable and devoted persons of character and integrity representing Klamath County’s most cherished resource – its people.
Dave Henslee is a man of character and integrity who endured alongside his Klamath friends and neighbors the devastating impact of government overreach. Because of his shared experience, Henslee has again been called to serve and like all true leaders, accepted the call. As a man who spent his life serving and protecting others, Dave has agreed to once again step into the public arena of service and to protect the ideals, resources, economic opportunity, and commerce of all Klamath County residents.
That is why we support Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner Position 1!
Chuck and Nadine Hoy
Klamath Falls
Time to cut back on meat
Can you believe the meat price increases predicted by USDA Economic Research Service? 15% for red meat and 11% for fish and eggs! Way over the predicted 8% inflation rate, already the highest in four decades.
The obvious solution recommended by nutritionists – fresh vegetables. They contain all the nutrients required for healthy living and no saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics loaded in animal products. They do contain complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. They offer vastly reduced risk of contracting heart disease, stroke, some cancers, diabetes, and obesity.
Fresh vegetables are going up only 4.3% - way below the 8% inflation rate.
But there is more …
A University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gasses by 2030 - President Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
This outrageous meat price increase may be our blessing in disguise.
Keith Farrahay
Klamath Falls
Another side to inflation
It seems to me that Herald & News has added more local stories with fewer AP stories in the last year or so. This is a good thing because AP stories are, in my opinion, usually very slanted stories.
Mike Sunnucks wrote an article in the March 29 paper titled “Who is driving inflation?” It was interesting but, in my opinion, could have been better and more accurate it he had included an opinion from another source.
Sunnucks interviewed Timothy Duy, an economics professor at the University of Oregon. Professor Duy pointed out a number of causes for inflation but said nothing about the government printing money.
According to John Steele Gordon, who was educated at Millbrook School and Vanderbilt University, inflation has a history of being a product of the government printing too much money. His article, “Inflation in the United States”, provides a brief history of inflation and shows that the government printing money is usually one of the main causes of inflation.
My point is that, in this day in age, where there are different opinions on almost every issue, I don’t feel an article is complete without exploring the various sides of the issue. In my opinion, the article would have been much better and more informative if he had taken the time to do that.
Stephen Goode
Klamath Falls