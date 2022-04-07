A vote for Henslee
Our family has strong ties in the Klamath Basin and want the future of this community to be brighter and stronger than ever. That is why I’m voting for Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner.
Dave’s family ties here in the Basin are long and strong, going back to the 1920s. He returned to Klamath with his wife and children to serve as our police chief, a position he served until he retired. As the chief of police, his goal was to make Klamath a safe place for all of us to call home, a place for our community to thrive together in peace. He did that.
As the owner of commercial property in downtown Klamath Falls, I witnessed something very special, extremely rare, and extraordinary in the leadership traits Mr. Henslee displayed during a potentially dangerous, emotionally charged event where Main Street was lined with people, some armed, on opposing sides of an issue that had the entire country gripped in conflict, often violent, in some cases, acting out against each other.
Dave Henslee calmly placed himself between the people yelling, some of the loudest individuals and, I don’t know what he said, but his body language, demeanor, and calm approach had a profound impact on those present. He transformed a potentially explosive situation where some were ready to escalate the very tense event beyond harsh words, calming the crowd to the point where some met in the middle of Main Street and shook hands. I was very moved by his approach and the positive impact he had on the evening.
These are the qualities and characteristics I want serving us all on the Board of County Commissioners.
Please join me in voting for Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner, Position No. 1. He truly is a public servant and excellent leader – characteristics we need in our commissioner.
Cec Amuchastegui
Klamath Falls
Campaigns an interview process
As we carefully, methodically evaluate individuals running for office we should keep a few things in mind: Campaigns are, literally, the interview process for the employers – you and I, to evaluate the qualifications, character, and fitfulness of those applying for the jobs on our ballots.
As a successful Chief Executive, Dave Henslee has proven that he can compile a multi-million-dollar budget, line-by-line, then manage large organizations to operate within that budget, holding himself accountable throughout the fiscal year. He has successfully achieved this standard in both the public and the private sectors, making needed cuts in tough economic times.
Dave Henslee is a man of impeccable character. He won’t hide important information from you or mislead you in any way just to win an election. When elected, Dave’s priority will be in serving us with honesty and integrity.
I’m tired of some elected officials placing their personal goals and ambitions above their obligations and oath of office, are you? We’ve all witnessed these individuals become so preoccupied and hyper-concerned about getting reelected they become paralyzed when confronted with potentially critical or controversial issues.
From day one, Dave will be making decisions based on what’s best for our community and after careful analysis of the facts associated with the issues under consideration; basing decisions solely on the merits of the issues, nothing unassociated will influence his votes, including potential political risks.
Dave Henslee is an innovator that will think outside the box in crafting solutions to our most perplexing problems.
Personally and professionally, Dave conducts himself in ways that will make us proud to call him one of our commissioners.
I respectfully ask that you consider joining me in voting for Dave Henslee, an accomplished executive in both the public and private sectors, and a man of exemplary character.
Please vote for Dave Henslee for Klamath County Commissioner, Position No. 1.
Joe Spendolini
Klamath Falls
Another vote for Henslee
My husband and I worked on one of Chief Henslee's advisory teams and came to understand his dedication to community involvement and the inclusion of all Klamath Falls citizens.
His dedication to a safe and fair police department has been long proved by his seven years as Klamath City Police Chief. Many positive community changes came about because of Dave's dedication to the ideas.
Our vote will be for Dave Henslee, it is the only tried and tested smart vote!
Marilynn McLaughlin
Klamath Falls
Golden Age Club has lost its way
I have been a member of the Klamath Basin Golden Age Club for 26 years. My mother paid for my membership when I reached the club age of 50 to be a member. I was so excited because this was a very social club for seniors. It only cost $5 for a lifetime membership, which most seniors could afford. It was a club for seniors to attend that would not cost them an excessive amount to have a social club of playing bingo and cards.
All that has changed over the past 10 or so years. Our rent went from $250 a month to, I think, $650 a month, after Mark Kane became director of the Klamath County Senior Center. We meet Monday and Thursday each week. The center now makes us pay for our own insurance to meet there.
The Klamath Basin Golden Age Club now allows persons the age of 38 to be a member. The last time I noticed, a 38-year-old is not a senior. But the new officers do not know that the club has by-laws to follow. It hasn’t been an enjoyable, fun social club for a long time. I am seeing the past members shuddering in their graves to see what has happened to their social club.
Since I am one of the oldest members, I can only apologize to the past members as to what has happened to our club.
Lana Shaw
Klamath Falls