Bentz’s vote a sad commentary
Cliff Bentz, Oregon GOP Representative, voted nay on formula for starving babies.
Bentz joined 192 pro-life House Republicans in voting against H.R. 7790, the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act.
I find it extremely sad that Klamath County/District 2 voters support a GOP representative to Congress that in turn does not support mothers and babies. This should make all mothers and parents angry that he cares so little for the crisis mothers are currently enduring trying to find formula to feed their baby due to the current shortage situation.
Representative Bentz tends to go with the flow of the other GOP members, which has not always in the best interest of America or for Oregon. I view his record as a first-term representative from Oregon as “baa-a-ad”. I wonder if any of you that have voted for him have really looked at his voting record. The big question is whether he can act as an independent thinking representative for Oregon, or if reelected will continue to be just part of the “flock?”
Margo Huntsman RNC, MSN
Klamath Falls
Cultivating guardians
I had an opportunity to visit a recent job fair at Klamath Community College which teaches a curriculum focused on workforce development and the trades. There were hundreds of local students interested enough to visit the employers who were manning booths and offering careers in a wide variety of fields.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with KCC, has a sub-station on campus, and is integrated with the Criminal Justice Program. The Sheriff’s Office had a few different static displays set up throughout the fair which were manned by volunteers and staff.
A lot of interest is generated by getting a chance to sit in an armored vehicle or a Search and Rescue helicopter, fire simulation rounds from a handgun, or watch a patrol sergeant take a Taser hit.
I am proud to live and serve in a community that promotes the values of work, that encourages work in the trades and in our community, and that doesn’t go ballistic (no pun intended) when we display and discuss rifles, handguns, ballistic vests, less lethal firearms, armored vehicles, tactical robots, a helicopter, and other necessary tools of contemporary law enforcement.
It dawned on me while I was there that in some parts of our country and in some portions of our own state, some would have been offended if their local community college encouraged young people to consider entering the noble profession of law enforcement; but not here in Klamath County.
In fact, I believe it is this rural community spirit that provides a glimmer of hope for our entire country. You can agree with me or not, but if we don’t cultivate the next generation of public safety guardians, police officers, firefighters, telecommunicators, and emergency medical service providers, we will all regret it in the future. May God continue to bless our rural community.
Chris Kaber
Klamath Falls
Make criminals pay the price
A May 3 article in the Herald & News reported that there were more gun than auto deaths in 33 states.
Could this possibly be a result of defunding the police or prohibiting them from performing their job efficiently by holding them responsible if a criminal is harmed or killed in order to protect themselves or others from harm?
Murderers, child molesters and other violent criminals are being released from prison into society to commit other atrocities, while many criminals aren’t even arrested for stealing cars or other crimes. Look at the looting, burning of businesses, destruction of police vehicles and deaths and injuries to police and others after George Floyd’s death, while governors and mayors stood by with no arrests made.
Not making criminals face consequences for their actions has led to more gun-related deaths. Is this the aim of an administration that’s determined to take away our Second Amendment rights and have been setting the stage to give them a reason to do so?
The lack of enforcement of our Constitutional laws is the best recipe I know to bring about the downfall of the American way of life with its freedoms that so many citizens of Socialist countries have envied.
Dolores Cooley
Klamath Falls
Media pushes ‘anti-gun’ agenda
Wednesday’s Herald & News front page article: “Texas school shooting kills 18 children, 3 adults: The 18-year-old shooter, a student at the high school, was shot dead by police,” deserves scrutiny.
I refer back to my own Oct. 22, 2017, Herald & News letter: “Gun Violence,” a term that means nothing. A bumper sticker with this caption states it best: “Guns Cause Crime Like Matches Cause Arson.”
Naturally, the establishment news media predictably exploits criminal violence involving firearms to pontificate, push, and prostitute their deceitful “anti-gun” subversive socialist agenda by blaming the NRA, our Second Amendment, innocent American gun owners, gun manufacturers, and others for the atrocities of depraved evil psychopaths and sociopaths!
John Swinton (1829-1901), journalist, publisher and New York Times editorial writer, stated it best well over a century ago: “The business of the journalist (newspaper editors) is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of Mammon, to sell the country for his daily bread. You know it and I know it and what folly is this toasting an independent press. We are the tools and vassals of the rich men behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes.”
I rightly despise, detest, and resist this elitist “LBJ/KGB” style anti-gun class warfare, moral and intellectual dishonesty, political deceit, by rebuking and calling it out in the public forum!
James A. Farmer
Klamath Falls
Kit Carson wasn’t the one to blame
Sadly, a city park with have an everlasting blemish due to renaming and a cost of $3,000-$5,000.
It’s time to put the dime novels aside.
Kit Carson learned to speak Spanish and French fluently. In 1843, John C. Fremont hired Carson as a guide. In 1847-48, Fremont, early explorer and military officer, was court-martialed for mutiny, disobedience and conduct prejudicial to military discipline.
Carson became a a federal Indian agent in the 1850s. In any event, Carson was not at the top of the food chain. The infamous journey, known as the “Long Walk,” forcing the Navajo to relocate to a reservation was led by Carson, an Indian agent. He held this position when he died in 1868.
Peggy Thomas
Klamath Falls