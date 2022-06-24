Wow, Sky Lakes Medical Center, can you kick the dedicated and extremely loyal employees any harder than you just did with this hiring incentive/ bonus for nurses?
What about all the long hours and extra work they all did and continue to do through all of this mess is that just expected without any extra compensation to them showing your gratitude for riding this mess out with your institution?
You are essentially begging for workers that left you high and dry to come back and offering a ridiculous amount of money. Why not spread that money out among the many employees who had your back?
After all, where would the institution be if they all walked out because, as we all know, finding workers is impossible unless you pay big bucks.
So why are the loyal employees not worth these wage increases that I have heard your nurses got for back pay from the pandemic?
Nurses are needed yes, but so are the rest of your employees and this really does not show them how essential they are to your organization. This is a can of worms that you opened and you might want to revisit it and remember all of your loyal, and hardworking employees.
Dennis Higgins
Klamath Falls
Thanks to staff at Sky Lakes
This is a big thank you to the staff at Sky Lakes.
I had an unfortunate fall Wednesday and the next day started feeling like I needed to go to the ER. After checking in, before I could sit down in the waiting room, I was ushered into a room.
Within minutes, I had X-rays, EKG, blood work and more. The ER doctor, Jennifer Fleischer, was great and coordinated an early next day X-ray follow up with my primary doctor which happened without delay. My broken rib, thumb and partially collapsed lung are on the mend.
I have lived in many major metro areas including S.F., Omaha, Portland, Seattle, L.A., Chicago and St. Louis, and not had anywhere this type of care so efficiently and competently. We are lucky to have this type of care in this town. Thank you!