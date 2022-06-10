Area has ecological value
A large area of open space along Crater Lake Parkway between Portland Street and Campus Drive deserves considerable attention and appreciation for its ecological value.
We have encouraged the Oregon Department of Transportation to reduce the amount of mowing it does in the open space to minimize soil disturbance and to protect the mostly native plant community that supports pollinators. We understand there is a need to do some mowing to reduce fire hazard near homes.
We have also requested ODOT to consider designating Crater Lake Parkway as a no-spray zone on the road shoulder. Doing so would require an additional pass or two with a mower every year. That will mean higher costs. But scaling back the use of residual herbicides will reduce erosion, protect water quality, stabilize ditch banks, suppress weeds, and make our roadsides more attractive.
If you’d like to add your comments for local officials to consider on this topic, please visit facebook.com/scenicklamath.
Todd Kepple and Ed McClure
Klamath Falls
Left feeling short-changed
How do you feel when the waitress doesn’t give you your penny change along with the bills on a $15.99 purchase after giving her a $20 bill?
Do you feel violated (like my wife did last night!)?
When you withhold something that is owed to someone else isn’t that like, uh … stealing?
With inflation, a penny may not seem like much to some people, but it is still shorting the customer.
It may be old-fashioned, but I also feel it is rude for the cashier to even ask, “Do you want your penny back?”
I discovered I am not alone regarding these feelings. I did a web search on “Article on Waitress Keeping Your Penny Change” and found some interesting conversations on edhat, quora and others. Yes, there are the arguments about coins not being worth much, or the problems with having to carry coins in your apron. But, if servers want to increase their tips, don’t they need to consider the customer’s feelings and interests? Plus, it would help keep the establishment and staff above suspicion.
Who is pocketing your change? Who is padding their pockets? Whether it’s the server or the establishment, it shouldn’t be at your expense.
‘A penny saved is a penny earned’ should not be the convoluted reason a server shorts YOU!
Clyde Wilson
Chiloquin
Article choices show bias
You have recently published a front page article from Oregon PBS on the sage grouse and mining, which purports to a sage brush shortage in Oregon and it’s effect on sage grouse.
Really?
You also published an article on logging from the Oregon Capital Chronicle which presented an extremely biased look at the timber industry.
Why not expand your horizons and include in your sources other outlets that are not propaganda outlets for the environmental community?
It would be a real service to your readers and do wonders for your credibility.
Doug Drebert
Klamath Falls
The future is bright
Absolutely loved the article featuring the outstanding high school students in the Basin — and their future educational plans.
Renews one’s faith in America.
Tom Schiff (KU Class of 1964)
San Diego
Thanks to our medical community
We are very fortunate here in Klamath Falls to have wonderful first responders, doctors, nurses, technologists and CNAs. I’d like to publicly thank those who helped me on the road to recovery after a fractured hip three weeks ago, including my very first responder, my husband Doug.
Klamath Falls firefighters and paramedics were so calm, strong and methodical, checking me out, helping me up and whisking me to the emergency department. Upon arrival at Sky Lakes, doctors, nurses, and technologists quickly administered blood tests, X-rays, CT scans and IVs.
Awaiting results and suddenly alone, reality set in and I began to cry, thinking of a trip the next week which we’d have to cancel. Another doctor materialized, sat by my side, held my hand, asked me how I was doing, and listened. We talked. She cared. She explained that during the heights of COVID isolation, patients could not see family, and staff became like family to them. That must be why everyone was so kind, but Dr. Iacobucci especially touched my heart.
Dr. Naraghi consulted Dr. Heaton. When my fracture didn’t require surgery, I was admitted to a room, given pain relief and what may have been the best cheeseburger ever. The second-floor nursing staff were all very attentive. A traveling nurse who’s been at Sky Lakes for a year said it’s his favorite workplace because staff care about their patients and each other. I can see why. Physical therapists showed me how to walk on one foot with a walker and go up and down stairs. Drs. Heaton and Naraghi gave me my “marching orders,” and I was discharged home after less than two days.
What began as a painful injury turned out to be a positive experience and a path to healing. Since coming home, family and friends have shown me such kindness. My deepest gratitude to you all.
Lynne Butterworth
Klamath Falls
Free Fishing Day was a blast!
It was freezing cold but the sun was shining through the hearts of those who served. I brought four kids and we spent Saturday morning at Lake of the Woods.
Anytime we turned around, there was an actual Boy Scout waiting to help. They baited hooks, netted big and small fish, took photos of proud children, and cleaned the catch.
The Forest Service was there frying up fish with butter and lemon. Volunteers from Fishing Friends were running a giant raffle and were giving away poles and tackle boxes.
Families were gathered around picnic tables enjoying a freshly caught meal. Or, for those not quiet so brave, a slice of pepperoni or a scoop of ice cream from the pizzeria. Thank you to everyone who made this amazing day with my children possible.
Shelly Morton
Klamath Falls
Thank you from Malin vets
From the Malin American Legion Post 84 and the Malin VFW Post 6147, a very grateful thank you to all who made the 2022 American Legion pancake breakfast a success this year.
Thank you to the Lost River H.S. FFA members who provided six members to serve the Malin Post 84 American Legion Memorial Day Breakfast on May 30. Lucinda Haywood, Betty Kay Overcash, Sabrina Taylor, Agustin Cisneros, Isaiah Delaney, Juliza Serradto provided a much-needed and professionally dressed group of servers and thank you to Megan Miller, their FFA advisor.
On May 28, the Merrill 4-H club provided 19 young leaders to help Ed Colvin (American Legion-VFW member) place 210 cemetery markers on the graves of veterans in the Malin Cemetery honoring those who served their country with pride and are no longer with us.
Additional thank you to those who attended and supported the cause and to those who left generous donations.
Curtis Newkirk
Merrill