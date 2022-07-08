Fighter jet at park an unsound idea
The recent decision to install a fighter jet in Veterans Park announced in the Herald & News article “County, city approve $600k for fighter jet installation at Veterans Park” is unconscionable and irresponsible.
The installation of a “static display of U.S. military firepower” in the middle of a public park is nothing more than an encroachment of barefaced militarism into the public sphere. A weapon of war has no place here, and the joint decision by the county and city governments to move forward with this monument to violence is reprehensible.
Ideological and symbolic concerns aside, the decision to allocate over half a million dollars to this project is also financially unsound. The project, amounting to $600,000, is funded entirely by money received from the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief program, which was intended to help local governments enable vulnerable communities to recover from the pandemic through investments in infrastructure, housing, education, public health, employment, and other community services impacted by the pandemic.
This $600,000 could have been allocated to a new community center, affordable housing, increased funding for our teachers and schools, increased public transportation services, new parks and greenspace in neighborhoods and communities that lack access, walking and biking infrastructure, addiction recovery services, public health initiatives, and many other investments that would have benefited our community as a whole.
Instead, our city and county representatives have decided to waste these resources on a ridiculously expensive display of military power and violence that fails to benefit our community and ignores many local inadequacies that have required urgent attention and investment for years.
Seth Gebauer
Klamath Falls
Reasons behind price of gasoline
The Herald & News published an editorial on June 11, 2022, written by Mr. Dan Newhouse of Washington State’s 4th Congressional District. I agree with Mr. Newhouse’s statements that “Americans are facing record high energy costs” and that the Pacific Northwest benefits from “some of the lowest electricity costs in the country.”
In fact, Oregon has some of the least expensive electricity in the world, due primarily to 31 hydroelectric dams on the Columbia River and its tributaries. And if we didn’t have hydroelectric power, we would have to rely heavily on expensive and non-renewable natural gas or coal.
Mr. Newhouse stated that the Biden administration’s actions have caused rising gas prices. That is a distortion of the facts.
According to CBS News and numerous other peer-reviewed news sources, our current record high gasoline prices are the result of inflation, the war in Ukraine, absence of Russian oil on world markets, a lack of U.S. refinery capacity, and a surge in demand for gasoline as COVID travel restrictions are lifted.
Big Oil companies have also been accused of price gouging at the pump, raking in record profits at our expense. There are global dynamics at work causing high gas prices, and it’s obvious that these soaring prices are not caused solely due to actions implemented by President Biden and Washington D.C.
Robert Lewis
Chiloquin
A history lesson on muskets
The Friday, July 7, Herald & News commentary by Ann Coulter: "What liberals get wrong about the Second Amendment" mentioned, "Must we really respond to the "musket" argument again?”
Let's talk about muskets. The American Heritage Dictionary defines musket as: "A smoothbore shoulder arm (gun) used from the late 16th through 18th centuries."
The most famous and iconic musket historically was the .75 caliber British Brown Bess Smoothbore Musket with 17-inch triangular socket bayonet and cartridge box (for paper cartridges). Known also as "Tower Musket" (these were proofed and kept in stores in the Tower of London), or "Colonial Musket", the Brown Bess was utilized in three basic variations for a century (1730 to 1830). The Brown Bess was the common musket and in use by colonial militiamen (the 13 original colonies) when the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783) erupted with the "shot heard around the world" at Lexington and Concord, Mass., on April 19, 1775. However, the Brown Bess also saw extensive use by British Soldiers or Redcoats during the French and Indian Wars (1754-1763), the War of 1812 (1812-1815) and the Napoleonic Wars (1798-1815). Surplus Brown Bess muskets armed Santa Anna's Mexican Troops during the March 1836 Siege of the Alamo in Texas, and likewise during the Mexican-American War (1846-1848). This despite being obsolete at this time. The Brown Bess was also somewhat heavy, commonly weighing around 11 pounds.
Numerous articles on the Brown Bess remain available for reading, historical research, and academia. Online videos for public viewing such as "Getting to know a Brown Bess (Most Iconic Flintlock Musket)”. The Brown Bess Musket, including the Pattern 1763/1777 .69 caliber French Charleville Musket (template for the U.S. Musket Model 1795). Modern reproductions/replicas of vintage muskets, usually of Italian make, and sold through Navy Arms Co., Dixie Gun Works and Cabelas, remain available today.
James A. Farmer
Klamath Falls