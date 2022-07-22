How distressing that a fighter jet is planned for installation in Veterans Park. I am appalled at the lack of care that is being shown the citizens of Klamath Falls, especially veterans. Money for veterans’ housing and health care is needed, not one more monument of war.
Sure, put up a monument, but let it be a monument to peace. Isn’t this what our soldiers fought for and what many died for?
And don’t use money from the American Rescue Plan Act that was supposed to aid needy families who are suffering from the effects of the pandemic. Many are still struggling from the financial hit of losing jobs and homes during the worst part of the pandemic, and now there’s a new variant to contend with.
I urge a reconsideration of this decision. The citizens need to be have their say. Outrageous lack of transparency. A full accounting of how this decision came down must be made public and a public forum held. Honor the voices of the citizens of Klamath Falls. Honor peace.
Wendy Williams
Klamath Falls
The state of well-being
The Klamath Pride Festival was likely designed as a safe place to experience community and belonging. As a mental health advocate, I can affirm that community and belonging are critical elements of well-being.
Unfortunately, the LGBTQ premise of well-being is, at the very least- incomplete. At its worst, it’s destructive. Here’s the theory summarized:
Living authentically, in alignment with natural sexual inclinations, is the key to finding full well-being. It leads to contentment, happiness, a positive sense of identity, and overall flourishing.
Yet, the research has shown that LGBTQ youth are at a much greater risk for suicide, depression, anxiety, etc. Some believe these increased negative outcomes are related to social stigmatization (rejection, condemnation, etc.). But it is also reasonable to assume that the theory itself is flawed. Perhaps sexual identity is not the determinant of well-being?
As a Christian, I believe every person is a precious, complex, and brilliantly designed masterpiece. To reduce our identity to mere sexual orientation (or gender, or race) is a great disservice. Sometimes with tragic results.
There is only one theory of well-being that delivers on its promises. It’s based on the idea that we have a Designer who is invested in our flourishing. God’s grand message for all of humanity was displayed when He joined us on earth as a human (Jesus) – sacrificing everything as proof of love. A Jesus-centered theory of well-being is based on grace, i.e. God loves us unconditionally. The only requirement is to believe it.
This theory promises well-being (even amidst suffering), and several research studies support its tangible benefits. A grace-based theory of well-being also goes beyond the benefits for today, guaranteeing full and total well-being in eternity. God’s grace is the one pathway to well-being that is big enough to capture the complexity of the human design, and broad enough to promise well-being times two (now and forever).
Julie Rajnus
Malin
Helping fight climate change
Record heat waves in America and Europe endanger millions, as wildfires rage, in a brutal manifestation of man-induced global warming.
Each of us can reduce our personal contribution by cutting back on consumption of animal foods, which account for a whopping portion of “greenhouse gases.” Carbon dioxide is released by burning forests to create animal pastures. Methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cows and sheep and from animal waste pits.
In an environmentally sustainable world, vegetables, fruits, and grains must replace animal food products in our diet, just as wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources replace fossil fuels. The next trip to our favorite supermarket provides a great opportunity to explore the delicious, healthful, eco-friendly plant-based meat and ice cream products in the frozen food section.