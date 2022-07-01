After all the mass shootings in schools, I suggest keeping all the doors locked during the day, until the last person leaves the school. I volunteered for eight years at schools. About nine years ago, I saw a child let a stranger into the school that she didn't know, so I went and told the principal.
We need to remind these children they can't let anyone, even their family into the schools.
Can't the President do something about rent going up? We are going to be as poor as other countries.
Don't the people that don't want to work for different reasons know that they are hurting their friends and others by not getting jobs? They need to know. They need to think of others and not themselves. It would be a different world if they did.
Dorothy Benson
Klamath Falls
Steen Park overgrown by weeds
I teach a fitness class for older women. When we enter into our summer schedule, we enjoy walking all the trails around the county, one of our favorites being the Steen Park Loop. It's usually on the list several times, but that will not be so after our walk on Friday, June 24.
All were excited to be there until we found out the bathrooms were not open for use. That is not a plus for the older ladies, but we decided to stay and walk the trail.
As we walked around, I felt like the trail was dangerous with the hard stems of the weeds from the last mowing sticking up – very easy to trip on. There were no animals or birds to be seen on the pond due to the high weeds. In fact, we could not even see the pond, which is a favorite.
When we walked the trail before, we could see wild flowers in bloom. We all enjoyed trying to name the different kinds. There were none visible that day because of all the tall weeds. They kept some ladies from seeing the view of the complex.
In many places, we were unable to walk side by side to visit. The weeds had made it a single lane. Talking with one another is an enjoyable part of the walk.
Also, the exercise stations were impossible to get to because of the dense weed growth.
We did manage to finish the 2-mile loop, but with broken hearts about the condition of Steen Sports Park and questions about its future.