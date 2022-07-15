All you need is a little love
A love letter to the resilient community of Klamath Falls,
I love our town. It is a beautiful representation of our country, filled with an assortment of beliefs, opinion and lifestyles. I am so grateful to share space and a home with so many lovely humans. No matter who people love and share their time with, we can and do co-exist. We have right leaning, left leaning, and moderate political views. We have folks who believe families should look one way, and those who know that a loving and supportive family never has to fit someone else’s idea of what life “should” be.
I’ve lived here for over 20 years, and have heard hateful voices from good people. I’ve seen amazing people deeply hurt by the judgment, fear and ignorance by those who don’t understand that the American flag represents a vast spectrum of people.
I have also heard people of differing backgrounds and ideals stand up for one another, treat each other with dignity despite differences. I have seen kindness and love radiate from places I did not expect.
My love for our town is rooted in the knowledge that Klamath Falls cares for their neighbors and community. I have hope and faith that this community is capable of showing love and support to those that live a life different from their own.
I stand firmly in solidarity with our LGBTQIA community. Even if you do not understand someone else’s choices, I urge you to remember that everyone agreeing isn’t necessary, or practical, but showing kindness is always necessary, and attainable.
Klamath Falls, I love you. Please treat our fellow community members with the dignity, respect and equality we all deserve.
Michelle Heaton
Klamath Falls
Ike wouldn’t like ‘jet on a stick’
It is ironic that City Council member Phil Studenberg cites Dwight Eisenhower in justifying his vote for mounting an obsolete jet in Veterans Park, using COVID relief funds. Phil may not have intended to suggest that voting for the “jet on a stick” in the park constitutes “civilian oversight”, which Phil takes as Eisenhower’s main message. But Eisenhower said much more: “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and not clothed.” If he were in Klamath today, he might have added, “every jet mounted in a park, using money intended for human relief, is in the final sense, a theft.”
Because the project was at the request of the Air Guard, both city councilor and county commission avoided public comment. In the case of the city, the motion was passed unanimously without discussion. The double standard here is obvious. In the process of naming Eulalona Park, the city stood on its head with meetings, polls, solicited opinions, in a long drawn-out time frame. Eisenhower also warned, “we must not let the weight of the military/industrial complex endanger our … democratic processes.” He also warned, “in the councils of government we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military/industrial complex.”
Our local councils of government have failed miserably and embarrassingly by these criteria. So far Studenberg is the only one to offer a rationale for his vote, with no explanation as to why neither he nor anyone else on council considered tabling so as to invite public comment or to investigate the appropriateness of using covid funds for such purposes. Apparently his personal views on the need to carry a big stick and honor vets justify his failure to insist on democratic processes.
Ed Silling
Klamath Falls
Fighter jet at the park
I’ve mulled the idea of the fighter jet being installed in the Veteran’s Park and it just doesn’t set well with me.
The $600,000 could be used in so many needed ways in this hurting community other than a jet. A lack of patriotism is not why I say this. I love my country and my community, and I have a great respect for our veterans. My father was a veteran, as is my husband.
Why not purchase some ground, put in 10x20 or even 10x10 prefabbed buildings, and set them up for some of our veterans in need? Land, maybe $30,000; buildings, start with 10, $6,500 each, and another $3,500 to insulate, finish them. Say $10,000 each cost. Make a small veteran’s “village”. When those 10 are complete add 10 more! Knowing our community, bet they would receive a lot of donations as well!
KOIN 6 NEWS listed the percentage of veterans in Oregon counties, and in Klamath, that number is 11.9% of our community.
There are also so many other members of our community that could use those kinds of funds as well. Surely it isn’t too late to re-think this!
Nelda Herman
Merrill
Pondering Idaho, Moore Park
I feel joining parts of Oregon and Idaho would be a bad idea. For one, it will mean we will have to re-register our vehicles. For those on SNAP EBT benefits, you will have to apply, again. Policemen, firefighters, EMTs, nurses and other first responders will all have to apply for new licenses. And anyone awaiting house through HUP will be dropped to the bottom of the list. What a pain!
We would also have sales tax in Idaho, which is up to six percent, not to mention income tax, which is anywhere between one and seven percent. It seems no one who supports this change is talking about these issues. If people want to be a part of Idaho, then they should just move there.
Also, what is happening with the new playground at Moore Park that is ADA-accessible for differently abled persons? Is it even going to be built? I see they have put in a new statue of birds; why don’t they use that money for the playground that was promised for the community to enjoy?
JD Theros
Klamath Falls