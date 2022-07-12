Veteran against park memorial
How does mounting a fighter jet in a Veterans Memorial Park honor those who served our nation?
Each veteran raised a hand taking the oath to defend the country and the Constitution. How can a jet demonstrate any real recognition of those who served, and particularly those who paid the price suffering wounds, trauma and fatalities of conflict? This proposed “memorial” does not reflect any symbols of the times in which we served, our missions and theaters of service.
It does celebrate the Air National Guard, which makes a different statement, and appropriately belongs at the air field or on the base itself, and should be funded by other sources.
It is unfortunate that the whole proposal was committed to without considering a broader input from the general public who will continue using a community Veterans Park, possibly now to be dominated by a weapon of war, rather than asking what the purpose of the park is and ought to continue to be.
Remembrance should at least reflect the experience and memories of those of us who served in World War II, and by those serving no less with honor in subsequent actions affecting recent history. Veterans Memorial Park should be a place of peaceful enjoyment.
The allocation of these funds certainly does not properly reflect the highest and best use of the money as intended by Congress. And how is the local supplemental appeal to be rationalized with a straight face?
Both City and County, and military, officials now have the opportunity to demonstrate honorable leadership by rescinding this hasty decision by way of apology to us, their constituency and citizenry. By doing so you can do more to re-establish trust which we so desperately need. We have all made mistakes and felt regret. Let us correct this one and move on with honor.
Chuck Wells
U.S. Coast Guard, 1943-1946
Council member shows support
I support the Klamath Pride event on Saturday, July 16. I understand there’s a counter-protest that might be underway. There is certainly room for freedom of speech but I would ask that we be neighborly and allow everyone to express themselves peacefully and without rancor. We need to give voice to those that feel left out and include all people into our community. Accusations of “grooming” children and such things are inaccurate and not supported by independent evidence. We are living through tough, divisive times. Let us act as a community and spread a little love and compassion around.
On another note, the “plane on a stick” has gotten some people irate. I voted to fund it out of respect for our military personnel and the support we get from the air base. In light of Russia’s war on Ukraine we are reminded that a strong defense is necessary. I am also aware of President Eisenhower’s warning about the military-industrial complex and the need for civilian oversight over the military. I stand by my vote to fund this project as a way of honoring our vets and providing a place for people to gather together.
If you’re unhappy with our elected officials or support what we’re doing, get involved and run for the vacant seats on the City Council and give us the benefit of your ideas.
Phil Studenberg
City Council Ward 1
No jet in the park
Why on earth would our commissioners and city council members use money that was meant for helping people affected by the pandemic to buy a defunct airplane and place it in our beautiful park?
This is a travesty and should not be aloud to proceed. There is so much need in this Basin. The people need to come first, and they really don’t need a jet plane. They need food, shelter, help with caring for and feeding the elderly and young children, police and fire protection, just to name a few.
Please ask our leaders to tell the entity who is selling them a bill of goods, that the deal is off, keep your jet plane. Then take care of your citizens.
Karen Walther
Klamath Falls
Taxpayers need explanation
I believe the County Commissioners and the Klamath Falls City Council owe the taxpayers an explanation of how they concluded that the fighter jet installation at Veterans Park expenditure met the stated intent of American Rescue Plan Act.
The stated intent of the legislation was to deliver economic relief to families and communities affected by the pandemic. I don’t see how the constructing a fighter jet installation meets the intent of the act.
One of the objectives identified in the act was Capital Project Funds but those funds were intended for infrastructure improvements with an emphasis on improvement in internet access. I believe that this proposed expenditure is another example of states and local governments violating the intent of the legislation to fund something they wouldn’t normally fund out of their regular budgets.
The America Rescue Plan Act funds are being treated as free money to be used on nice-to-do projects or tax relief. There are lots of infrastructure project in our community that should be a higher priority to fund such as adding sidewalks in areas where people are often found walking on the edge of the road (portions of Shasta Way is a good example) and roads that have been identified as being in poor condition but no money made available for repair.
Lastly, I believe the cost of this proposed project is unbelievably outrageous and should be right-sized and funded using a community fundraiser.
Douglas Bright
Klamath Falls