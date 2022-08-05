Debate missing a candidate

I am writing to thank the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association for hosting the first Gubernatorial debate of this campaign season. Last week, I was watching the debate you hosted and noticed something, or rather someone, was missing. Of the multiple candidates running for Governor of Oregon, only three of them were invited to attend. A duly elected Libertarian candidate, R. Leon Noble, had been excluded and I would like to know why.

