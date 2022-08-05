I am writing to thank the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association for hosting the first Gubernatorial debate of this campaign season. Last week, I was watching the debate you hosted and noticed something, or rather someone, was missing. Of the multiple candidates running for Governor of Oregon, only three of them were invited to attend. A duly elected Libertarian candidate, R. Leon Noble, had been excluded and I would like to know why.
Mr. Noble earned the nomination of the Libertarian Party of Oregon during their primary election held last June. Unlike other “minor” parties, Libertarians do not need to spend millions of dollars on a primary campaign in order to ensure ballot access. With our closed primary rules, we are able to develop personal relationships between candidates and constituents, not just throw dollars around trying to buy votes.
Was R. Leon Noble excluded because he is not a woman? Oh, I have your attention now, don’t I? Or was he excluded because in this day of “Pay to Play” politics, he has yet to raise the millions of dollars already in the coffers of the three female politicians who appeared on the ONPA stage. Furthermore, Ms. Johnson is still in the process of collecting signatures in order to appear on the ballot in November. As mentioned above, Mr. Noble has no such hurdle to overcome, yet he was excluded from the debate.
Could it be in this age of political correctness, white privilege, and toxic masculinity, that the ONPA doesn’t want to hear from a white man? Are you trying to silence candidates who haven’t “paid their way” into the governor’s race? Or is it Mr. Noble’s ideas that you are afraid of? Are you concerned that the people of Oregon might hear a message that disturbs the status quo? Most Oregonians can agree that neither Ms. Kotek, Ms. Drazen, nor Ms. Johnson representthem. Why can’t those disenfranchised voters hear from a candidate who will?
I don’t know about you, but the platform of safety and security, liberty and equality and the economy sounds to me like just what Oregon needs to hear right now. If you would like to learn more about the Libertarian candidate for governor, R. Leon Noble, please visit his website: SetOregonFree.com
Or better yet, give him the opportunity to reach the voters of Oregon that was previously denied him and invite him to the debate that is planned for October of this year.
Sharlyn Cox
Legacy Media Director for Set Oregon Free
Roseburg
Losing our newspaper carrier
I have always enjoyed receiving and reading the local newspaper. For the seven years I have been here, it has always been delivered cheerfully and consistently by the same woman.
Sometimes we would go out to thank that woman for doing such a great job. She was grateful for the recognition and seemed to really enjoy her job. Now we know she has been terminated so the newspaper can be delivered by the post office.
When we found out this was going to happen, we were dismayed. Already during the first week, we did not receive our Wednesday paper in our mailbox.
That was annoying and we had to call the office to report that. But the worse thing is that our loyal delivery lady has lost her income and way of connecting to the community. It seems unconscionable for this newspaper to treat the carriers in this way. Personal customer service is not replaceable. We are strongly considering canceling our subscription. Please reconsider this decision.
Susan Seibolt
Klamath Falls
History of the tribes
What happened to the Klamath Tribe (singular, not plural)?
The treaty of 1864 gathered Klamaths, Modocs and Snake onto the Klamaths (singular) ancesteral lands and called it the Klamath reservation, yet there seem to be far more Modocs alive today than the original Klamath Tribe, who are just a handful today.
Why did the Modocs flourish and the Klamaths diminish, especially since Klamaths were more peaceful than the Modocs?