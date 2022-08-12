We need cops, not more drugs
I am a resident of Oregon and have lived in Klamath Falls for 18 years. I was surprised to read that U.S. Sen Ron Wyden is promoting the legalization of marijuana for all states.
Currently, our need in Southern Oregon in Klamath County and neighboring counties Jackson and Josephine is for more law enforcement officers. We have such a problem with shortages that currently, officers are unable to respond to higher rates of theft.
Legalized marijuana has led to poor decisions by many, and I would love to see Sen. Widen lobbying with his fellow senators for ways to increase drug treatment instead of drug usage. Many students do not know the long-term effects of marijuana use, and many jobless residents in our county are unable to pass drug tests, which is affecting our local businesses in a negative way.
I know that Sen. Wyden cares about our entire state, and these problems are not limited to Southern Oregon, but sometimes our rural community can feel overlooked. If he can make time to meet with our local sheriff, even via telephone, we would love to hear ideas on how to meet the needs of our beautiful county.
How do we address the increases in domestic violence and fatherless children whose mothers are struggling?
Those are the areas that our federal government’s investment will impact America for generations. We need to break addictive patterns and behaviors, and expanding drug usage seems like two steps in the wrong direction.
Tammy Belau
Klamath Falls
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has proposed a bill to significantly raise the taxes on U.S. oil companies, which the companies will pass on to the drivers of Oregon.
Will we see $10 per gallon if he passes this legislation?
William Sowles
Klamath Falls
The Klamath County Fair is one thing we look forward to every year. This year we attended the Martina McBride concert.
We saw a couple of issues that could be improved upon for next year:
• There are a lot of handicapped and elderly that have difficulty climbing stairs. The very bottom row should be reserved for those individuals only.
• We witnessed several people leave their grandstand seats and crowd around the railing overlooking the party zone. These people blocked the view of everyone behind them. Security needs to do a better job of chasing these people from that area.
Archie Colvin
Klamath Falls
