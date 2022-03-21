Letter to the Editor

I wish to correct Kurt Liedke’s statement in the recent Limelighter about the lack of sold out shows at the Ross Ragland since the revival of the theater in 1989. As general manager of the theater during the 1990’s, when seating capacity was larger than it is now, there were numerous sold out shows. Country artists often sold out an early and a late show on the same evening.
Patrons during the nineties will remember the variety of shows booked annually; not only popular country artists; but classic rock and roll bands, Christian artists, rhythm and blues bands, Broadway touring shows, The San Francisco Opera, the Oregon Symphony, and family favorites like the Nutcracker.
The programming committee and the theater technical staff continually researched and booked events to appeal to every demographic and income base with numerous ticket options. Due to the professionalism and technical expertise of the theater staff the Ragland developed a relationship with a number of major booking agencies who offered exclusivity in the region for the booking of country artists, Broadway shows and large touring productions.
Over the years it has been rewarding to see country artists, some of whom were newcomers when they played at the Ragland, continue to reap awards. Country artists appreciated our audiences, frequently shouting out, “You are the best”. I once said to a road manager, “I bet they say that at every show.” His reply was, “No, they don’t.” I am personally indebted to the devoted patrons who camped out in front of the theater, wrapped in sleeping bags against the cold, waiting to insure that they could buy tickets before a show was sold out. They helped put the Ragland on the map!
Audiences also generously supported local productions including the Klamath Symphony, the Klamath Chorale and the theater’s own musical productions. The RRT production of “Peter Pan”, that featured local actors “flown” over the stage by a professional company, was a smash hit with several sold out performances. Not every show during that decade may have been a sell out, but I can guarantee that they were all enthusiastically received.
The response to the recent comedy shows is impressive. The challenge for the theater now is to present a variety of productions that appeal to other audience bases, with the goal being to create a crossover of ticket buyers to support all events.