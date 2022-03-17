The recent Russian invasion of the Ukraine is traumatic, criminal, and terroristic! However, we must remember the Ukraine has a long history of political violence, terror, mass killing (genocide), and war crimes. In 1932-33 Ukrainians experienced the so called "Ukrainian Terror Famine" where resistance to Stalin's collectivist Five Year Plan by Ukrainians led to the deaths of 10 million innocent people! Source: "Harvest of Despair" (1984) is a Canadian docudrama on perhaps one of the most vicious cruel genocides in the history of mankind; this Canadian docudrama can also be viewed online at You Tube.
And of course both Nazi SS and Soviet NKVD atrocities and war crimes perpetrated during World War II (1939-1945) during this same "Hitler/Stalin era." The murderous Nazi SS followed behind the advancing German Army or Wehrmacht after Nazi Germany invaded and attacked the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941, during Operation Barbarossa. Special SS Mobile Killing Squads called Einsatzgruppen massacred masses of Russian Jews, including Gypsies (Roma), and others. This included the Baltic States of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. Other regions which harbored large Jewish communities were White Russia, Minsk and surrounding areas. In September 1941 for example, the SS Einsatzgruppen murdered/massacred by mass shooting an estimated 30,000 to 33, 000 Ukrainian Jews at a ravine outside Kiev called Babi Yar! The murderous Soviet NKVD followed in the wake of the advancing Soviet Red Army and practically duplicating the SS for atrocities, war crimes, mass killing, etc. The NKVD also administered the Gulags, many of which were located inside Siberia. The 2008 online You Tube video, "The Soviet Story", depicts both Nazi SS and Soviet NKVD collaboration prior to June 22, 1941. Thus the Nazis (SS) and Communists (Soviet NKVD) converted Eastern Europe, including Poland, and Soviet Russia into one vast execution yard!
Remember both Hitler and Stalin were originally Axis partners when they entered into the Ribbentrop/Molotov Pact or Nazi/Soviet Pact of August 1939. This was the catalyst for starting World War II. We must not forget the Empire of Japan until 1945, and Italian Dictator Benito Mussolini or Il Duce (1883-1945). The precursor to the Holocaust and modern genocide was the 1915-1917 Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire (Turkey) during World War 1 (1914-1918). An estimated 1.5 Armenians were exterminated (murdered) by the Turks.
More modern genocides were the Khmer Rouge in Pol Pot's killing fields in Cambodia (1975-1979) in the aftermath of the Vietnam War (1961-1975).
Also Rwanda's 1994 Genocide in Central Africa. Yes....what I described here is graphic, violent, and disturbing. Yet this actually happened , and continues to happen even today. If our nation, a Constitutional Republic, falls into socialism, we can expect more totalitarianism to come. Modern Totalitarian Socialism: Communist, Nazi, and Fascist regimes, had their evil godless roots in the French Revolution (1789-1799). Finally gun control/civilian disarmament historically has been the tool of despotic regimes to enslave, murder, control, subjugate, and terrorize unarmed civilians. Read and access "Gun Control Genocide Chart" via JPFO, Inc. at www.jpfo.org. JPFO, Inc. is "America's Aggressive Civil Rights Organization" and is non NRA affiliated.
The Bible states: "But he who sins against me wrongs his own soul; all those who hate me love death." --- Proverbs 8:36
James A. Farmer
Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601