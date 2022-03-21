Letter-films

On Saturday evening Klamath Film hosted a program of Oscar-nominated short films at the Pelican Cinemas. I was gratified to see the healthy attendance and an audience that really aspired to see films from a different point of view. No explosions, colorful costumes, car crashes, or high-stakes-end-of-the-world scenarios. But a lot of exploration of the art and craft of storytelling and examinations of our human experience.
When I first arrived in Klamath Falls, many of my friends from Los Angeles and the Bay Area suggested that a certain “lack of sophistication” was what I would find here as if the TV stations were running nothing but reruns of The Dukes of Hazard on a constant loop. An example of their own ignorance of the culture here.
An audience came out in somewhat inclement weather to see films of excellence from Denmark, Chile, Poland, UK, Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, and even Russia among others.
And if there was any question about their love of films, we were amazed to see how much the audience knew during our Oscar trivia quiz. They literally knew EVERYTHING (the only question that stumped them was the name of the male actor with the most nominations. Jack Nicholson. It’s been a while. Make another film, Jack)
I took over running Klamath Film in January and this was my first opportunity to do a public screening and, from the response, I can tell people in Klamath Falls love film and ideas and storytelling just as much as everyone else on the planet. They inspire me.