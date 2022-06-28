Let's Go to the Movies is a new column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what movies we have seen in the theaters recently and what movies we're looking forward to seeing soon. We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what you think we'd enjoy paying theater prices to see. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.
Gene Warnick, managing editor
I might have to sit this one out. The last movie I saw in a theater was Gosford Park, which came out in 2001.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
The last movie I saw in theaters was "The Lost City" starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. I enjoyed it so much, I saw it in theaters twice this past March.
I've been told "The Lost City" is similar to "Romancing the Stone" (1984), which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, but I've never seen that movie. My mother says the comparison holds up.
What I loved about this ridiculous comedic romp through a tropical jungle was just how ridiculous it was. Daniel Radcliff plays the bad guy. Daniel Radcliff?! Harry Potter himself is the bad guy?! That's just too classic.
Tatum's comedic timing always cracks me up and I've been a fan of Sandra Bullock and her comedy chops since I saw "Love Potion Number 9" at an age that was definitely too young to be viewing it.
This movie features touching moments, laugh-out-loud scenes and a rescue-gone-wrong chase through the jungle that isn't too over the top. I loved the film so much that I fully intend on buying it once it's on DVD.
Josh Abbott, reporter
I think "Dune" (2021) was the last movie I saw in theaters, so it’s been a little while for me. But whether I see it in theaters or via streaming service, I’m excited to see “Everything Everywhere All at Once” starring Michelle Yeoh who I best remember as the terrifying mom in “Crazy Rich Asians.”
I tend to avoid spoilers for movies, and this one is no exception. I do know, however, that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a critically-acclaimed film, and a seemingly strange one that bombards the eyes with all kinds of crazy stuff.
I have no expectations about the plot, but there are times when sensory overload sounds like a welcome departure, and given that I’ve spent the past few evenings watching chess videos on my phone and playing “American Truck Simulator,” I could use a kick in the teeth.