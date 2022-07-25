Let's Go to the Movies is a column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what movies we have seen in the theaters recently and what movies we're looking forward to seeing soon. We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what you think we'd enjoy paying theater prices to see. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
I haven't yet made it to the movie theater this summer, but there is one movie that is definitely on my mind: "Minions: The Rise of Gru."
I have been a fan of the minion characters since I first saw "Despicable Me." I didn't get to see that one in theaters, but I did see the two sequels and the first Minions movie in theaters and that's a tradition I've been looking forward to continuing with this latest installment.
"Rise of Gru" was originally planned to hit theaters in July 2020 but became a COVID-19 theatrical-release causality. Two years later, it released July 1 making this film the "longest-advertised animated film in motion picture history, due to a nearly 2½-year gap between its first trailer and its official release," according to Internet Movie Database.
I planned to see "Rise of Gru" during this year's Independence Day weekend but ended up not going for a variety of reasons, one of which was that I figured there would be large crowds and I prefer to see movies in less full theaters. Now that it's been on the big screen for a month, it might finally be time to go see it.
Josh Abbott, reporter
When you look at the reviews for “Where the Crawdads Sing,” they’re really not very good. On Rotten Tomatoes, only 34% of featured reviewers are giving it a positive score, with criticism aimed at the direction and the adaptation of the best-selling novel.
But here’s the thing: The audience score currently stands at 96%. That means that more than 19 out of 20 reporting viewers are enjoying this movie, while the critics are hating it. Those numbers might well be inflated because of the nature of self-reporting on the internet, but that’s still a substantial gap in reception.
So where’s the disconnect? Why are professional movie watchers disliking a movie that is apparently beloved by the general public?
To be fair, I don’t know whether I will enjoy “Where the Crawdads Sing” or not. I don’t know much about the book, and while the premise is intriguing enough, that’s not really the root of my interest.
I want to see “Where the Crawdads Sing” because I am fascinated in how different audiences perceive the quality of film in different ways. It creates an interesting dynamic when critics, whose job it is to inform the public of a film’s value, are out of sync with that very audience. What will I think of the movie? There’s only one way to find out.
Molly O'Brien, reporter
Every week, my Mom and fellow friendly neighborhood journalist, Vikki, set aside a few hours to check out a new film in the local theaters. If a horror flick is available, that’s the preferred option.
This weekend, we had the pleasure of viewing Jordan Peele’s latest cacophonous phenom “Nope.” This time, the imminent threat is extraterrestrial — a flying saucer-shaped entity with an inclination to abduct horses.
These are unfortunate circumstances for our protagonists, the Haywood family.
The film is set in Southern California on the Haywood family ranch where horses are trained for their use in Hollywood productions.
The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as brother and sister with polar personalities who are struggling to keep their family business operational.
As per usual, Peele’s film evolves into a chaotic and uncomfortably humorous nightmare. From disappearing horses, sedentary clouds and gloomy skies that rain both pocket change and blood alike, “Nope” certainly keeps the audience guessing.
Oh, and I’ve never seen a more fascinating alien creature in any film to date.
All in all, for fellow horror and comedy fans, I would highly recommend giving this film a watch.