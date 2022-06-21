The Klamath County libraries’ Summer Event Series continues with a very Messy Art Day.
We’ll be getting our hands dirty with a variety of goopy, frothy projects — Oobleck slime, handprint painting and more — at all Klamath County Library branches:
• Downtown Klamath Falls: Wednesday, July 6th at 10:30 am
• South Suburban Klamath Falls: Thursday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m.
• Bly: Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m.
• Bonanza: Tuesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m.
• Chemult: Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m.
• Chiloquin: Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m.
• Gilchrist: Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.
• Keno: Thursday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.
• Malin: Tuesday, July 26 at 2 p.m.
• Merrill: Wednesday, July 13 at 2 p.m.
• Sprague River: Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m.
We’re not kidding about it being a messy art day. Wear clothes that you wouldn’t mind getting sticky, slimy or stained, just in case.
This event is for all ages, but those 10 years old and younger need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, stop by your local library or call the main library at 541-882-8894.
