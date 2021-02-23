Foster parent recruitment is going virtual this Thursday, and Oregon Department of Human Services in Klamath Falls is looking for more than a few individuals to consider taking on a parenting role in Klamath and Lake Counties.
The event, planned from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, is the first taking place virtually and is organized by DHS and Every Child Oregon, which recruits individuals as resource parents to provide foster or respite care.
Bridget King, foster recruitment and retention champion for Klamath and Lake Counties, is hoping to recruit 20 to 30 new individuals who could serve in this role.
Foster care recruitment nights were previously held in-person hosted at the Klamath County Library. King hopes the virtual component will make the process of learning how to become a foster parent and/or respite care provider more accessible.
A panel of foster parents will be available for the event to share their experiences and answer questions from the public. King will also be available to answer questions and share her experience as a foster care champion for Klamath and Lake Counties. Shelly Winterberg, co-director of Every Child Oregon, an organization that leads major foster care recruitment statewide, will also be on the panel.
King said while there has been a statewide decrease of children needing foster care — the lowest in 15 years — there has also been strain on those who have served as foster parents for years, King said. She believes it’s too soon to tell why the data is showing a decrease, but she emphasized a continual need to ensure children have a safe place to call home.
“Some of our foster parents have been foster parents for decades, and at some point they’re going to want to be retiring,” King said. “We need fresh families to come in and take those places and really keep the support where it’s comfortable and where it’s manageable.”
The need for foster or respite care is especially great for Lake County, according to King. Some children in foster care there have been housed by foster parents in Klamath County due to limited availability of foster homes in Lake County.
“The more we can get the communities to support their own children, the easier it is on that family,” King said.
For those considering becoming a foster parent, King suggests keeping an open mind, rolling with the punches, and learning to pivot as very helpful traits.
“You are working with a family of origin and you are working with this child to put them back together,” King said. “Love on them and then let them go back … understanding that we all could’ve been just a couple of decisions away from being in a similar situation.”
Viewers of the virtual recruitment event will learn about the process it takes to become a foster parent, which includes completing 30 hours of free training provided through the state of Oregon. All classes are available online. That process also includes participating in interviews with DHS and completing a background check.
“Everybody has a bit different background and that’s what makes it so good for the community and for children because we need different styles and different parenting strategies to come forward and be foster parents because we have such different children,” King said. “Every kid’s an individual and so there’s not a mold that you have to fit into.
“Rather than screening people out, we want to screen people in,” King added.
Viewers can also learn about how to help as a respite care provider, which could include helping out a foster parent by keeping a child overnight or for a short stay.
“Respite (care) is so much easier to get involved with and you really can create a bond and a relationship with a foster family and maybe move into foster care,” King said.
King emphasized there is no obligation in attending the event and those who register can do so anonymously.
To register for the public open house, go online at the following link: https://thecontingent.microsoftcrmportals.com/upcoming-event/event-detail/?id=99478674-be72-eb11-a812-00224805c85e