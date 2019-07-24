Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 106 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Vance Lee Moody, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Alisa Ann Curtis, Klamath Falls, fail to appear, held in lieu $7,500 bail.
Hope Lee-Ann Wright, Klamath Falls, third degree assault, held in lieu $15,000 bail.
Kari Brieann Amely, Klamath Falls, three counts of forgery in the first degree, held in lieu $30,000 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Chiloquin, rape reported Wednesday morning.
97 N, 34000 block, sex offenses reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, Theft and Vandalism
Tunnel St, 1900 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Sprague River, vandalism reported Tuesday night.
Esplanade Ave, 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Oregon Ave, 1400 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Round Lake Rd, 2900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Martin St, 1400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th St, 5400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th St, 4000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Accidents
Highway 140 E, MP 8, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Southside BYP E off ramp/Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Lake Rd, MP 28, non-injury accident reported Tuesday evening.
Old Fort Rd, 1500 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday night.
Crater Lake Lodge, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
Clover Creek Rd/66, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Crest St/Hilyard Ave, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main St/S 11th St, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
6:24 p.m., medical, Crater Lake
6:54 p.m., medical, Jug Dr, 136600 block
7:38 p.m., medical, Eldorado blvd, 2100 block
9:56 p.m., medical, Harriman St, 1900 block
9:58 p.m., medical, Balsam Dr, 4600 block
10:05 p.m., medical, Crater Lake
Wednesday
2:21 a.m., medical, Mark Ct, 2800 block
4:33 a.m., medical, 6th St, 3900 block
4:50 a.m., medical, Bryant Williams Dr, 1400 block
8:34 a.m., medical, Teare Ln, 6000 block
9:25 a.m., medical, 6th St, 3900 block
9:59 a.m., medical, N Lalakes Ave, 300 block
10:14 a.m., medical, Main St, 1100 block
10:34 a.m., medical, S 6th St, 3000 block
10:39 a.m., medical, N 11th St, 500 block
11:02 a.m., medical, Klamath Ave, 500 block
11:10 a.m., medical, Cregan St, 4500 block
11:30 a.m., medical, Kingsley Field, 0 block
12:53 p.m., medical, Annie Creek Snow Park
1:01 p.m., medical, Main St, 1200 block
1:07 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block