There are currently 121 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Bonnie Jo Doescher, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail
Geoffrey Craig Seymour II, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Gerald Scott Anderson, Klamath Falls, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Josiah Trigg, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
Brianna Ilene Cordova, driving under the influence — alcohol, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Assaults
Martin Street, 400 block, assault reported Monday evening
Arthur Street, 2100 block, assault reported Monday evening
Pacific Terrace Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning
Roseway Drive, 700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Van Ness Street, 1800 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday evening
South 6th Street, 4600 block, vandalism reported Monday night
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Thrall Street, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
South 6th Street, 4300 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning
Trinity Street, 200 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
South 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Hilyard Court, 6900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Main Street, 70 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Collisions
Highway 39, mile point 8227, non-injury accident reported Monday evening
West Oregon Avenue/Kiln Street, non-injury accident reported Monday evening
Highway 140 East, mile point 16900 block, non-injury accident reported Monday night
Fire, medical aid
Monday
5:44 p.m., medical, Alva Avenue, 3400 block
6:35 p.m., medical, Esplanade Avenue, 1800 block
7:23 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block
7:37 p.m., medical, Austin Street, 4300 block
7:58 p.m., medical, South 5th Street, 600 block
8:25 p.m., medical, East Main Street, 1500 block
9:22 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 2100 block
9:35 p.m., brush fire, Lawanda Drive, 5700 block
10:52 p.m., medical, Riveredge Road, 15500 block
11:55 p.m., medical, North Laguna Street, 200 block
Tuesday
1:16 a.m., medical, Radcliffe Avenue, 2100 block
1:20 a.m., medical, South Third Avenue, 600 block
8:40 a.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 137400
9:28 a.m., medical, Vandenberg Road, 3200 block
10:22 a.m., medical, highway 97, mile point 173
11:25 a.m., medical, Riveredge Road, 15500 block
11:55 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 1900 block
2:08 p.m., medical, Applegate Avenue, 2000 block
2:10 p.m., medical, Campus Drive, 2600 block
2:24 p.m., medical, North 5th Street, 300 block
2:43 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard 2100 block