Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 121 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Bonnie Jo Doescher, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail

Geoffrey Craig Seymour II, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Gerald Scott Anderson, Klamath Falls, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Josiah Trigg, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

DUII

Brianna Ilene Cordova, driving under the influence — alcohol, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Assaults

Martin Street, 400 block, assault reported Monday evening

Arthur Street, 2100 block, assault reported Monday evening

Pacific Terrace Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning

Roseway Drive, 700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Van Ness Street, 1800 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday evening

South 6th Street, 4600 block, vandalism reported Monday night

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Thrall Street, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

South 6th Street, 4300 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning

Trinity Street, 200 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

South 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Hilyard Court, 6900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Main Street, 70 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Collisions

Highway 39, mile point 8227, non-injury accident reported Monday evening

West Oregon Avenue/Kiln Street, non-injury accident reported Monday evening

Highway 140 East, mile point 16900 block, non-injury accident reported Monday night

Fire, medical aid

Monday

5:44 p.m., medical, Alva Avenue, 3400 block

6:35 p.m., medical, Esplanade Avenue, 1800 block

7:23 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block

7:37 p.m., medical, Austin Street, 4300 block

7:58 p.m., medical, South 5th Street, 600 block

8:25 p.m., medical, East Main Street, 1500 block

9:22 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 2100 block

9:35 p.m., brush fire, Lawanda Drive, 5700 block

10:52 p.m., medical, Riveredge Road, 15500 block

11:55 p.m., medical, North Laguna Street, 200 block

Tuesday

1:16 a.m., medical, Radcliffe Avenue, 2100 block

1:20 a.m., medical, South Third Avenue, 600 block

8:40 a.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 137400

9:28 a.m., medical, Vandenberg Road, 3200 block

10:22 a.m., medical, highway 97, mile point 173

11:25 a.m., medical, Riveredge Road, 15500 block

11:55 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 1900 block

2:08 p.m., medical, Applegate Avenue, 2000 block

2:10 p.m., medical, Campus Drive, 2600 block

2:24 p.m., medical, North 5th Street, 300 block

2:43 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard 2100 block

Tags