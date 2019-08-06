Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 115 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christine Grzechowiak, Klamath Falls, identity theft, held in lieu $25,000.
Duane Foster, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Christopher Michael Wilson, Klamath Falls, first degree criminal mischief, held in lieu $10,000.
DUII
Robert Wayne Beeman, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held in lieu $7,500.
Assaults
97 N, 148200 block, sex offenses reported Monday afternoon.
Barry Dr, 4300 block, fight reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th St, 5500 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday afternoon.
Riverside Dr, 600 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave, 2100 block, burglary reported Monday evening.
Lombard Dr, 4700 block, vandalism reported Monday night.
S Rogers St, 100 block, vandalism reported Monday night.
Austin St, 3800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Main St, 600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Riveredge Rd, 15700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th St, 6900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
70, 31700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lake of the Woods, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Collisions
Shasta Way/Patterson St, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th St/Summers Ln , non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon.
Greensprings Dr, 2200 block, non-injury accident reported Monday evening.
Campus Dr, 2700 block, hit and run reported Monday evening.
Hwy 97, MP 188, non-injury accident reported Monday evening.
Hwy 140 E, MP 23, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Esplanade Ave/N Spring St, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Fishhole Creek Rd/140 E, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th St, 6000 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Daggett Ave, 2800 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Hwy 66, MP 53, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Monday
3:53 p.m., medical, Eldorado Blvd, 2000 block.
3:54 p.m., medical, Grant St, 600 block.
3:56 p.m., medical, Aspenwood Dr, 37800 block.
5:45 p.m., medical, Iowa St, 40 block.
6:46 p.m., medical, Madison St, 1500 block.
7:59 p.m., medical, Auburn St, 2000 block.
8:03 p.m., medical, First Ave, 100 block.
8:52 p.m., medical, Patterson St, 2600 block.
9:00 p.m., medical, Lookout Ave, 1400 block.
9:07 p.m., medical, Arthur St, 1900 block.
9:38 p.m., medical, Main St, 400 block.
9:44 p.m., medical, Martin St, 200 block. T
9:49 p.m., medical, Main St, 400 block.
10:13 p.m., medical, Arthur St, 1900 block.
10:25 p.m., medical, Hwy 140 E, MP 11.
10:25 p.m., medical, Hwy 97, MP 188.
Tuesday
12:35 a.m., medical, 8th Ave, 24100 block.
1:13 a.m., medical, Roseway Dr, 600 block.
1:13 a.m., medical, Hwy 97, MP 174.
1:26 a.m., medical, Gage Rd, 200 block.
5:33 a.m., medical, Lowell St, 300 block.
5:53 a.m., medical, Marian Ct, 4100 block.
6:39 a.m., medical, Altamont Dr, 4800 block.
7:35 a.m., medical, Avalon St, 5500 block.
8:24 a.m., medical, Crescent Lake Rd, 23300 block.
9:47 a.m., medical, S Broad St, 200 block.
10:08 a.m., medical, 4th St, 2100 block.
1:57 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
2:33 p.m., medical, Crescent Lake Hwy, 20000 block.
3:08 p.m., medical, Homedale Rd, 3500 block.