Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 116 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County Jail
Rickey Dewayne Reynolds, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Mekala Jade Rawlins, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Geoffrey Craig Seymour, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Andres Pena-Ramirez, Klamath Falls, second degree assault, held in lieu of $105,000 bail.
Jon Wolff Graham, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivering of marijuana, purchasing sex with a minor, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Homer Jay Wagner, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joel Louis Townsend, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Tyler Charles Leggett, Chemult, fail to appear, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Matthew Ryan Aungst, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held in lieu of $12,500 bail.
Assaults
Crest St, 2600 block, assault reported Monday night.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, assault reported Monday night.
Union Ave, 2200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
West Oregon Ave and California Ave, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Main Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Monday night.
6th Street, 3800 block, vandalism reported Monday night.
California Ave, 800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Biehn St, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
6th St, 500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
6th St, 5100 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Burns St, 1900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Kiwanis Park, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Old Fort Rd, 100 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Cannon Ave, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Accidents
Pacific Terrace Ave, 300 block, hit and run reported Monday night.
Pacific Terrace Ave, 300 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Worden Ave, 1800 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
6th St, 6400 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Hwy 140, MP 56, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Fire and Medical
Thursday
3:13 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
3:25 p.m., medical, Chiloquin Blvd, 300 block.
7:59 p.m., medical, 8th St, 200 block.
9:33 p.m., medical, White Ave, 2400 block.
11:58 p.m., medical, Hwy 97, 3600 block.
Friday
12:47 a.m., medical, Union Ave, 2200 block.
2:49 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
5:22 a.m., medical, Hwy 66, 11100 block.
6:13 a.m., medical, Eldorado Blvd, 2100 block.
6:48 a.m., fire, 6th St, 1500 block.
8:57 a.m., fire, Shasta Way, 2200 block.
9:01 a.m., medical, Kress Dr, 7600 block.
9:10 a.m., medical, Oregon Ave, 2000 block.
9:50 a.m., medical, 5th St, 300 block.
10:07 a.m., medical, Hwy 97 N, 109800 block.
10:17 a.m., medical, Hwy 97 N, 109800 block.
11:47 a.m., medical, Hwy 97 13740 block.
11:57 a.m., medical, Elm St, 300 block.
12:38 p.m., medical, Sylvia Ave, 5500 block.
1:44 p.m., medical, Bellm Dr, 4700 block.