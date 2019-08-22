Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 116 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Trevor David Jones, Gilcrest, probation violation, held without bail.

Stephanie Michelle Moore, Prospect, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Quanah Blackrain Gonzales-Skelton, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

James Christopher Huffman, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Larry Robert Glover, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

John Pierre Harreguy, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants — alcohol

Dorian Ramirez-Hickman, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants

Assaults

Main Street, 600 block, fight reported Wednesday evening

Alva Avenue, 6500 block, assault reported Wednesday night

Shasta Way, 2500 block, assault reported Thursday morning

Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, assault reported Thursday morning

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening

Delaware Avenue, 5500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday night

Homedale Road, 1200 block, theft reported Wednesday night

Grape Street/Dover Avenue, vandalism reported Wednesday night

Emerald Street, 3700 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning

Michigan Avenue, 400 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon

Collisions

Main Street, 400 block, non-injury accident reported Wednesday evening

South Poe Valley/Webber Road, accident reported Wednesday evening

Main Street, 300 block, non-injury accident reported Wednesday evening

Fire, medical aid

Wednesday

5:24 p.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 3000 block

7:48 p.m., medical, Morgan Way, 10800 block

8:13 p.m., medical, North 10th Street, 700 block

8:17 p.m., medical, Patterson Street, 1300 block

9:22 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

9:39 p.m., medical, Crestwood Plaza, 11300 block

9:49 p.m., medical, Applegate Avenue, 2000 block

Thursday

5:23 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 4300 block

6:18 a.m., medical, North Williams Street, 100 block

7:30 a.m., medical, Nile Street, 2600 block

8:22 a.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block

8:36 a.m., medical, Applegate Avenue, 2300 block

11:15 a.m., medical, South 5th Street, 600 block

