There are currently 116 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Trevor David Jones, Gilcrest, probation violation, held without bail.
Stephanie Michelle Moore, Prospect, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Quanah Blackrain Gonzales-Skelton, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
James Christopher Huffman, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Larry Robert Glover, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
John Pierre Harreguy, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants — alcohol
Dorian Ramirez-Hickman, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants
Assaults
Main Street, 600 block, fight reported Wednesday evening
Alva Avenue, 6500 block, assault reported Wednesday night
Shasta Way, 2500 block, assault reported Thursday morning
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, assault reported Thursday morning
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening
Delaware Avenue, 5500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday night
Homedale Road, 1200 block, theft reported Wednesday night
Grape Street/Dover Avenue, vandalism reported Wednesday night
Emerald Street, 3700 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning
Michigan Avenue, 400 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon
Collisions
Main Street, 400 block, non-injury accident reported Wednesday evening
South Poe Valley/Webber Road, accident reported Wednesday evening
Main Street, 300 block, non-injury accident reported Wednesday evening
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
5:24 p.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 3000 block
7:48 p.m., medical, Morgan Way, 10800 block
8:13 p.m., medical, North 10th Street, 700 block
8:17 p.m., medical, Patterson Street, 1300 block
9:22 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
9:39 p.m., medical, Crestwood Plaza, 11300 block
9:49 p.m., medical, Applegate Avenue, 2000 block
Thursday
5:23 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 4300 block
6:18 a.m., medical, North Williams Street, 100 block
7:30 a.m., medical, Nile Street, 2600 block
8:22 a.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block
8:36 a.m., medical, Applegate Avenue, 2300 block
11:15 a.m., medical, South 5th Street, 600 block