Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 116 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dustin Jerome Hubbard, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $32,500 bail.
Judith Nicole Alvarez, Klamath Falls, assault in the first and second degrees, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Melissa Anne Beacom, Klamath Falls, post-prison supervised sanction, held without bail.
Andrew Vernon Sumrall, Klamath Falls, fail to appear, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $32,500 bail.
DUII
Judith Nicole Alvarez, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Assaults
Hawthorne St, 100 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Main St, 300 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Arthur St and S 6th St, fight reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
6th St, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
6th St, 4000 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sturdivant Ave, 4700 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Harlan Dr, 5400 block, burglary reported Wednesday night.
Lalo Ave, 300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Michigan Ave, 200 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Division St, 1200 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Eberlein Ave, 2300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
KCC, theft reported Thursday morning.
Sturdivant Ave, 4400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
6th St, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Split Rail Rd, 9900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Accidents
Hwy 97, MP 195, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
Hwy 58, MP 57, unknown accident reported Thursday afternoon.
Hwy 140 W, MP 2, non-injury accident reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:06 p.m., medical, Chapman St, 600 block
3:53 p.m., medical, Main St, 2000 block
3:58 p.m., vehicle fire, Jana Dr, 4100 block
4:32 p.m., medical, 8th Ave, 24100 block
5:33 p.m., medical, Main St, 1600 block
7:40 p.m., medical, Hawthorne St, 100 block
9:03 p.m., medical, American Ave, 5500 block
9:27 p.m., medical, Eldorado Blvd, 2100 block
9:41 p.m., medical, Primrose Ln, 5200 block
10:05 p.m., medical, Park Ave, 500 block
11:38 p.m., medical, Sprague River Rd, 13900 block
Thursday
2:28 a.m., medical, Cortez St, 3000 block
4:08 a.m., medical, High St, 500 block
4:28 a.m., medical, Boardman Ave, 4400 block
4:38 a.m., medical, 6th St, 2900 block
7:34 a.m., medical, Sylvia Ave, 5500 block
9:41 a.m., medical, Lookout Ave, 1400 block
9:48 a.m., medical, Wantland Ave, 2100 block
9:56 a.m., medical, Mountain View Dr, 100 block
10:58 a.m., medical, Crescent Cutoff Rd and Gulick Rd
11:01 a.m., medical, Teare Ln, 6000 block
11:24 a.m., medical, 6th St, 2800 block
12:07 p.m., medical, Summers Ln, 2900 block
12:17 p.m., medical, Tingley Ln, 11800 block
12:20 p.m., medical, Eldorado Blvd, 2100 block
12:46 p.m., medical, Rainbow Cir, 138700 block
1:40 p.m., medical, Main St, 300 block
2:36 p.m., medical, 6th St, 2000 block
3:08 p.m., medical, 6th St, 7300 block