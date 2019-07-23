Klamath County Jail{/span}
{span class=”print_trim”}As of Monday afternoon, there were an unknown amount of people as of press time in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Rosemary Anne Cundall, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, held on $5,000 bail.
Jamie Lynette Hon, Grants Pass, two counts of first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
Waylon Truett Noneo, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant; held on $12,500 bail.