Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

As of Monday afternoon, there were 110 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Austin Jack Gandolfo, Klamath Falls, two charges of felon in possession of weapon, carrying concealed weapon - brass knuckles, theft 3rd degree, held in lieu of 17,000 bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Washburn Way, 3600 block, assault reported Saturday night

South 6th Street, 2900 block, fight reported Sunday morning

Scott Valley Drive, 3800 block, assault reported Sunday evening

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Washburn Way, 4100 block, theft reported Saturday evening

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday night

South 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Sunday morning

Highway 97 North, mile point 40950, burglary reported Sunday morning

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday morning

Arthur Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

Hilyard Avenue/Altamont Drive, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

South 6th Street, 7200 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Shasta Way, 2200 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

South 6th Street, 6200 block, theft reported Sunday evening

Oregon Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Sunday evening

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday night

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday night

South 8th Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning

South 2nd Avenue, 100 block, burglary reported Monday morning

Austin Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday morning

Collisions

Highway 138, mile point 90, accident reported with injuries Saturday evening

Highway 97, mile point 240, non-injury accident reported Sunday morning

Acosta Avenue, 100 block, accident reported with injuries Sunday afternoon

Whitmore Street/Robinson Drive, accident reported with injuries Sunday evening

South 5th Street, 800 block, accident reported with injuries Sunday night

Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, non-injury accident reported Monday morning

South 6th Street, 3400 block, non-injury accident reported Monday morning

Fire, medical aid

Saturday

5:37 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block

5:51 p.m., medical, Mountain Lakes Drive, 32000 block

6:51 p.m., medical, Division Street, 1400 block

7:22 p.m., medical, Gatewood Drive, 5400 block

Sunday

12:28 a.m., medical, Shasta Way/Ivory Street

5:43 a.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block

6:26 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Avenue, 1800 block

7:22 a.m., medical, Barry Avenue, 3800 block

9:11 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 3300 block

10:31 a.m., medical, Foothills Boulevard, 4500 block

11:35 a.m., medical, East Main Street, 500 block

2:43 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 700 block

4:12 p.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block

5:45 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Avenue, 800 block

7:11 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 3000 block

7:16 p.m., medical, Gettle Street, 2400 block

8:14 p.m., medical, Erie Street, 1900 block

10:21 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 1800 block

11:30 p.m., medical, White Avenue, 2200 block

Monday

2:23 a.m., medical, South Peo Valley Road 24200 block

2:30 a.m., medical, Schaupp Road, 23300 block

3:42 a.m., medical, Meadows Drive, 4500 block

8:00 a.m., medical, Modoc Point Highway, 24500 block

8:39 a.m., medical, Wantland Avenue, 2100 block

9:18 a.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 34315

10:33 a.m., medical, Southside Bypass/Washburn Way

11:36 a.m., medical, Oregon Avenue, 1600 block

11:49 a.m., medical, South 3rd Avenue, 100 block

11:53 a.m., medical, Highway 31, mile point 18

11:59 a.m., medical, North Pine, mile point 200 block

12:15 p.m., medical, Highway 31, mile point 18

2:09 p.m., medical, Washburn Way/South 6th Street

2:50 p.m., medical, Hill Road, 18100 block

3:40 p.m., medical, La Marada Way, 3900 block

Tags