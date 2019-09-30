As of Monday afternoon, there were 110 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Austin Jack Gandolfo, Klamath Falls, two charges of felon in possession of weapon, carrying concealed weapon - brass knuckles, theft 3rd degree, held in lieu of 17,000 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Washburn Way, 3600 block, assault reported Saturday night
South 6th Street, 2900 block, fight reported Sunday morning
Scott Valley Drive, 3800 block, assault reported Sunday evening
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 4100 block, theft reported Saturday evening
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday night
South 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Highway 97 North, mile point 40950, burglary reported Sunday morning
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday morning
Arthur Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
Hilyard Avenue/Altamont Drive, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
South 6th Street, 7200 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Shasta Way, 2200 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
South 6th Street, 6200 block, theft reported Sunday evening
Oregon Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Sunday evening
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday night
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday night
South 8th Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning
South 2nd Avenue, 100 block, burglary reported Monday morning
Austin Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday morning
Collisions
Highway 138, mile point 90, accident reported with injuries Saturday evening
Highway 97, mile point 240, non-injury accident reported Sunday morning
Acosta Avenue, 100 block, accident reported with injuries Sunday afternoon
Whitmore Street/Robinson Drive, accident reported with injuries Sunday evening
South 5th Street, 800 block, accident reported with injuries Sunday night
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, non-injury accident reported Monday morning
South 6th Street, 3400 block, non-injury accident reported Monday morning
Fire, medical aid
Saturday
5:37 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block
5:51 p.m., medical, Mountain Lakes Drive, 32000 block
6:51 p.m., medical, Division Street, 1400 block
7:22 p.m., medical, Gatewood Drive, 5400 block
Sunday
12:28 a.m., medical, Shasta Way/Ivory Street
5:43 a.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block
6:26 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Avenue, 1800 block
7:22 a.m., medical, Barry Avenue, 3800 block
9:11 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 3300 block
10:31 a.m., medical, Foothills Boulevard, 4500 block
11:35 a.m., medical, East Main Street, 500 block
2:43 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 700 block
4:12 p.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block
5:45 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Avenue, 800 block
7:11 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 3000 block
7:16 p.m., medical, Gettle Street, 2400 block
8:14 p.m., medical, Erie Street, 1900 block
10:21 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 1800 block
11:30 p.m., medical, White Avenue, 2200 block
Monday
2:23 a.m., medical, South Peo Valley Road 24200 block
2:30 a.m., medical, Schaupp Road, 23300 block
3:42 a.m., medical, Meadows Drive, 4500 block
8:00 a.m., medical, Modoc Point Highway, 24500 block
8:39 a.m., medical, Wantland Avenue, 2100 block
9:18 a.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 34315
10:33 a.m., medical, Southside Bypass/Washburn Way
11:36 a.m., medical, Oregon Avenue, 1600 block
11:49 a.m., medical, South 3rd Avenue, 100 block
11:53 a.m., medical, Highway 31, mile point 18
11:59 a.m., medical, North Pine, mile point 200 block
12:15 p.m., medical, Highway 31, mile point 18
2:09 p.m., medical, Washburn Way/South 6th Street
2:50 p.m., medical, Hill Road, 18100 block
3:40 p.m., medical, La Marada Way, 3900 block