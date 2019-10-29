Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Matthew Jeremiah Wilson, 28, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, first-degree strangulation, interfere with making a report.
Ronald Frederick Willis, 65, Klamath Falls, first-degree forgery, held on $15,000 bail.
Larry Alan Siefke, 35, Klamath Falls, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine; held on $10,000 bail.
DUII
Eric Cooper Wright, 33, Eugene, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.
Shyann Leigh Law, 26, Bonanza, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.
Assaults
Lance Shawn Stephens, 35, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor; held on $15,000 bail.