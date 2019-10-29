Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Matthew Jeremiah Wilson, 28, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, first-degree strangulation, interfere with making a report.

Ronald Frederick Willis, 65, Klamath Falls, first-degree forgery, held on $15,000 bail.

Larry Alan Siefke, 35, Klamath Falls, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine; held on $10,000 bail.

DUII

Eric Cooper Wright, 33, Eugene, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.

Shyann Leigh Law, 26, Bonanza, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.

Assaults

Lance Shawn Stephens, 35, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor; held on $15,000 bail.

