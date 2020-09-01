Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dustin Mitchell Helms, 45, Klamath Falls, violation of release agreement, held in lieu of $57,500 bond.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Lincoln Street, 1100 block, assault reported Saturday evening.
Main Street, 500 block, assault reported Saturday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4300 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 900 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
East Oriole Drive/Oriole Drive, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 3900 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Hope Street, 4600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Old Fort Road, 2800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Mallory Drive, 11800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Keno Springs Road, 32900 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
Highway 97/Wocus Road, collision reported Saturday afternoon.
South Side Expressway/Tingley Lane, collision reported Saturday evening.
Highway 97, MP 195, collision reported Saturday evening.
Swan Lake Road, 2600 block, collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 62, MP 94, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 140, MP 62, collision reported Sunday evening.
Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 31, collision reported Monday morning.
Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 33, collision reported Monday afternoon.